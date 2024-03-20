Arizona Senator Announces That She's Planning to Get an Abortion

A Democrat state senator in Arizona announced on Monday that she is planning to have an abortion to end the life of her unborn child.

State Sen. Eva Burch is a Democrat from Mesa and is a registered nurse, according to the Arizona Republic. She made the announcement about her pregnancy surrounded by other pro-abortion Democrats.

"I want us to be able to have meaningful conversations about how the reality of the work that we do in this body impacts people in the real world," she reportedly said. "This Legislature has failed the people of Arizona."

Burch claimed that her reason for getting an abortion is because the pregnancy is not viable. In her remarks, she said that she had an abortion for the same reason previously.

“Two years ago, while i was campaigning for this Senate seat, I became pregnant with what we later determined was a non-viable pregnancy…but now, I wish I could tell you otherwise, but after numerous ultrasounds and blood draws, we have determined that my pregnancy is once again not progressing and is not viable. And, once again, I have scheduled an appointment to terminate my pregnancy,” she said, avoiding the words “abortion,” “child,” or even “fetus.”

“I don’t think people should have to justify their abortions but I’m choosing to talk about why I made this decision,” she added.

Democrats will stop at nothing to push forward their extreme pro-abortion agenda.

Last month, a New Hampshire Democrat cradled her newborn daughter while speaking in support of abortion access in the second trimester and beyond, which Townhall reported.

The lawmaker, state Rep. Amanda Toll (D), sponsored an amendment to the state’s constitution to enshrine abortion rights up to 24 weeks. The amendment would allow for abortions past that point for “medically necessary” reasons.

"It allowed me to have my children when I was ready, both physically and emotionally, including the baby girl I gave birth to just last week," she continued. "I want my kids to have the right to self-determination in these decisions. I want Granite Staters to know that their reproductive decisions are their own, and I want voters to weigh in on this important issue.”