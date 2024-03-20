Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks
The Left Is Hell-Bent on Avoiding Another Ruth Bader Ginsburg Incident on the...
What the Hell Does Christine Blasey Ford Want?
Texas' Immigration Law Is Put on Hold Again
A Bloodbath of Regime Media Credibility
Here's How Trump Reacted to Pence's Endorsement Snub
'Political Persecution': Bolsonaro Indicted Over Allegedly Falsifying COVID Vaccine Record
Biden Breaks a Record Concerning US Embassies...But Not in a Good Way
Tennessee State Senate Addresses Issue Long Denounced as a Conspiracy Theory
Don’t Give in to Totalitarianism by Banning TikTok
There's Nothing Free Market About a Carbon Tax
The Supreme Court Should Reject Clandestine Government Censorship of Online Speech
Bobulinski's Opening Statements for Oversight Committee Interrupted by Ranking Member Rask...
Relentless Liz Cheney Continues to Pick Fight with Trump
Tipsheet

Arizona Senator Announces That She's Planning to Get an Abortion

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 20, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Santana

A Democrat state senator in Arizona announced on Monday that she is planning to have an abortion to end the life of her unborn child. 

State Sen. Eva Burch is a Democrat from Mesa and is a registered nurse, according to the Arizona Republic. She made the announcement about her pregnancy surrounded by other pro-abortion Democrats. 

Advertisement

"I want us to be able to have meaningful conversations about how the reality of the work that we do in this body impacts people in the real world," she reportedly said. "This Legislature has failed the people of Arizona."

Burch claimed that her reason for getting an abortion is because the pregnancy is not viable. In her remarks, she said that she had an abortion for the same reason previously. 

“Two years ago, while i was campaigning for this Senate seat, I became pregnant with what we later determined was a non-viable pregnancy…but now, I wish I could tell you otherwise, but after numerous ultrasounds and blood draws, we have determined that my pregnancy is once again not progressing and is not viable. And, once again, I have scheduled an appointment to terminate my pregnancy,” she said, avoiding the words “abortion,” “child,” or even “fetus.”

“I don’t think people should have to justify their abortions but I’m choosing to talk about why I made this decision,” she added.

Recommended

Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Democrats will stop at nothing to push forward their extreme pro-abortion agenda.

Last month, a New Hampshire Democrat cradled her newborn daughter while speaking in support of abortion access in the second trimester and beyond, which Townhall reported.

The lawmaker, state Rep. Amanda Toll (D), sponsored an amendment to the state’s constitution to enshrine abortion rights up to 24 weeks. The amendment would allow for abortions past that point for “medically necessary” reasons.

"It allowed me to have my children when I was ready, both physically and emotionally, including the baby girl I gave birth to just last week," she continued. "I want my kids to have the right to self-determination in these decisions. I want Granite Staters to know that their reproductive decisions are their own, and I want voters to weigh in on this important issue.”

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks Matt Vespa
What the Hell Does Christine Blasey Ford Want? Matt Vespa
The Left Is Hell-Bent on Avoiding Another Ruth Bader Ginsburg Incident on the Supreme Court Matt Vespa
Here's How Trump Reacted to Pence's Endorsement Snub Leah Barkoukis
'15 Days to Slow the Spread' John Stossel
Biden's 'Lawfare' Joke Byron York

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement