There’s More Illegal Immigrants From China Than Mexico at This Part of the Southern Border

The number of Chinese nationals being encountered at the southern border at the San Diego sector has surpassed that of Mexican nationals, according to a report from Fox News.

Advertisement

Reportedly, Customs and Border Protection data shared with the outlet shows that Chinese illegal immigrants are the second-largest nationality encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border at this sector (via FOX):

There have been 21,000 Chinese nationals encountered, second only to Colombia (28,000). Third is Mexican nationals with 18,000, followed by Brazil (8,700) and Ecuador (7,700). Other countries of origin include Turkey, Guinea, India, Guatemala and Peru. Fox reported this week that between Saturday and Monday there were 452 Chinese nationals apprehended by Border Patrol in the San Diego Sector alone — more than the entirety of FY 2021 across the whole border. The number of Chinese nationals has been increasing since fiscal 2021. In fiscal 2022, numbers increased to more than 2,000 border-wide. In fiscal 2023, that number then surged to more than 24,314.

Not to mention, the majority of the Chinese illegal border crossers are single adults of military age.

Earlier this month, Townhall reported how illegal immigrants from China were learning about this particular gap in the border wall through the platform TikTok.

Reportedly, videos circulated on the app give viewers step-by-step instructions as to how to illegally cross the border, including hiring human smugglers.

In an interview clip, an illegal immigrant from China can be heard saying “TikTok, TikTok,” when asked how they learned where to cross the U.S.-Mexico border near California.

Chinese are using Tiktok to cross the U.S. Border.



Step-by-step instructions for hiring smugglers and detailed directions to that hole we visited. We were struck by just how orderly and routine it all seemed, 60 Minutes said.pic.twitter.com/BkNluACYip — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 5, 2024

In a statement to Fox News, a TikTok spokesperson claimed: “TikTok strictly prohibits human smuggling which we remove from our platform and report to law enforcement when warranted.”