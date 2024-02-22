Wait, That's Why It Took So Long for This Newspaper to Release the...
The National MS Society Ousted a 90-Year-Old Volunteer. Here's What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 22, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

The National MS Society released a statement backtracking its decision to oust a 90-year-old volunteer because she asked questions about “preferred pronouns.” 

To recap, last week, Townhall covered how Fran Itkoff was forced to step down from her volunteer position after she asked for clarity on the use of “preferred pronouns” in her email signature. Itkoff volunteered with the National MS Society for over 60 years and won multiple awards for her work with the organization, including her own Volunteer Lifetime Achievement award in 2008. 

Itkoff’s story was circulated by Libs of TikTok and sparked intense backlash.

In a statement shared by Libs of TikTok on Wednesday, the organization wrote that they apologize to Itkoff for asking her to step down. 

“We realize now that we made a mistake, and we should have had more conversations with Fran before making this decision,” the organization’s statement read. 

“Over her 60 years of volunteer service, Fran has been a committed champion for our cause,” it continued. “While we acted at the time with the best intentions, we did not have clear protocols in place. We should have spent more time with Fran to help her understand why, as an organization, we are dedicated to building a diverse and inclusive movement where everyone has equal access to the care, connections, and support they need to live their best lives.”

The organization added that it reached out to Itkoff directly to “find a way to continue to work together.” 

