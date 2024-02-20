Democrat State Asks for Volunteers to House Illegal Immigrants

The Office of Global Michigan is asking volunteers to open their homes to illegal immigrants and help them adjust to life in the United States.

According to the office’s website, volunteers can sponsor an individual or family from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, or Venezuela as part of a “refugee resettlement” program.

Volunteers who choose to participate in the program must make a 90-day commitment and help with relocation needs (via Fox 2 Detroit):

Residents are asked to meet the person or family at the airport, helping find housing, enroll children in school, and help with finding employment for adults as part of the Welcome Corps. "The Office of Global Michigan’s goal is to make Michigan the home for opportunity for our immigrant, refugee and ethnic communities," said Poppy Hernandez, Michigan’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer and Director of the Office of Global Michigan. "With expanded refugee resettlement pathways, everyday Michiganders can provide refuge and build a state where people are welcomed with open arms."

The state of Michigan is also allowing residents to make donations to help the illegal immigrants.

Last year, Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll (D) asked residents to open their doors to illegals.

"Most importantly, if you have an extra room or suite in your home, please consider hosting a family. Housing and shelter is our most pressing need and become a sponsor family," Driscoll stated at the time.

Earlier this month, Townhall covered how a Massachusetts couple signed up to house an illegal immigrant. Less than an hour later, a family of four from Chile showed up at their doorstep.

