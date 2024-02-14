Why UFC Champ Sean Strickland Told a Reporter He Was an 'Infection'
Oh, Look Who Got Promoted at CNN
So, That's a New Disturbing Development in the Russian Collusion Saga
The One Person We Didn't Need Weighing in Regarding the GOP's Loss in...
The Lawfare Cheerleaders Are Hitting The Wall Of Reality
IDF Strikes Hezbollah Targets Following Latest Deadly Attack From Lebanon
One Very Prominent CBS Correspondent Caught Up in 'Bloodbath' Layoffs by Paramount
One Member of Trump's Family Says He Would Take a Pass on Serving...
Here's What Trump Is Blaming for GOP's NY-3 Loss
Speaker Johnson Has Another Reason to Oppose Foreign Aid Bill: Threats of Motion...
KJP's Desperate Attempt to Convince America Biden Is Mentally and Physically Fit Isn't...
America’s Largest Corporations Are Contributing to Our Censorship Problem
Most Developed Countries Have Banned Mass Mail-in Voting. The United States Must Do...
The House Impeached Mayorkas, Now What?
Tipsheet

Here's the Disturbing Reason Why This Massachusetts Preschool Teacher Was Fired

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 14, 2024 10:30 AM
Richard Alan Hannon/The Advocate via AP

A preschool teacher in Massachusetts was reportedly fired from her job after the superintendent received photos of the teacher creating content for her OnlyFans account on school grounds, according to a report from Fox News. 

Advertisement

OnlyFans is a platform where users can post pornographic content and charge subscribers to see it. 

Reportedly, Libs of TikTok contacted Wolf Swamp Road School in Longmeadow, Massachusetts to inform them that their preschool teacher, Brenna Percy, filmed “adult content” in a school bathroom. Libs of TikTok had reportedly received a tip about the teacher’s OnlyFans account (via Fox News):

In one photo, Percy appears to have posted a photograph of herself in a school bathroom with her chest exposed alongside the caption, "naughty at work." 

"My jaw is on my desk," the secretary reportedly told Libs of TikTok when contacted with the information.

The school's superintendent told Libs of TikTok in a follow-up call that Percy "no longer works for Longmeadow Public Schools." She has since been removed from the Wolf Swamp Road School staff member section on their website.

OnlyFans is a platform where users can post pornographic content and charge subscribers to see it. 

“If you’re a preschool teacher creating OnlyFans content on school grounds — you absolutely deserve to be fired,” Nicki Neily, the president of Parents Defending Education, said on X.

Recommended

So, That's a New Disturbing Development in the Russian Collusion Saga Matt Vespa
Advertisement

There have been other instances in the past where teachers were fired or placed on leave after it was discovered that they were making content on OnlyFans.

One teacher named Brianna Coppage was placed on leave last year after her school district in Missouri discovered her OnlyFans account. 

“Missouri is one of the lowest states in the nation for teacher pay,” Coppage told local oultlet KMOV. “The district I was working for is also one of the lowest paying districts in the state. I feel like times are tough. I have student loans. I have multiple degrees in education, and it would be helpful for extra money.”

In Arizona, a middle school teacher was forced to resign when her students found her OnlyFans videos, Fox noted. Reportedly, some of the images sent to police showed the teacher in a classroom setting. 

Tags: EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's a New Disturbing Development in the Russian Collusion Saga Matt Vespa
KJP's Desperate Attempt to Convince America Biden Is Mentally and Physically Fit Isn't Working Guy Benson
Oh, Look Who Got Promoted at CNN Matt Vespa
The Lawfare Cheerleaders Are Hitting The Wall Of Reality Kurt Schlichter
Speaker Johnson Has Another Reason to Oppose Foreign Aid Bill: Threats of Motion to Vacate Rebecca Downs
Skewed News John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That's a New Disturbing Development in the Russian Collusion Saga Matt Vespa
Advertisement