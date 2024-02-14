Here's the Disturbing Reason Why This Massachusetts Preschool Teacher Was Fired

A preschool teacher in Massachusetts was reportedly fired from her job after the superintendent received photos of the teacher creating content for her OnlyFans account on school grounds, according to a report from Fox News.

OnlyFans is a platform where users can post pornographic content and charge subscribers to see it.

Reportedly, Libs of TikTok contacted Wolf Swamp Road School in Longmeadow, Massachusetts to inform them that their preschool teacher, Brenna Percy, filmed “adult content” in a school bathroom. Libs of TikTok had reportedly received a tip about the teacher’s OnlyFans account (via Fox News):

In one photo, Percy appears to have posted a photograph of herself in a school bathroom with her chest exposed alongside the caption, "naughty at work." "My jaw is on my desk," the secretary reportedly told Libs of TikTok when contacted with the information. The school's superintendent told Libs of TikTok in a follow-up call that Percy "no longer works for Longmeadow Public Schools." She has since been removed from the Wolf Swamp Road School staff member section on their website.

“If you’re a preschool teacher creating OnlyFans content on school grounds — you absolutely deserve to be fired,” Nicki Neily, the president of Parents Defending Education, said on X.

How are there journalists angry with @libsoftiktok over this?



There have been other instances in the past where teachers were fired or placed on leave after it was discovered that they were making content on OnlyFans.

One teacher named Brianna Coppage was placed on leave last year after her school district in Missouri discovered her OnlyFans account.

“Missouri is one of the lowest states in the nation for teacher pay,” Coppage told local oultlet KMOV. “The district I was working for is also one of the lowest paying districts in the state. I feel like times are tough. I have student loans. I have multiple degrees in education, and it would be helpful for extra money.”

In Arizona, a middle school teacher was forced to resign when her students found her OnlyFans videos, Fox noted. Reportedly, some of the images sent to police showed the teacher in a classroom setting.