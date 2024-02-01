Here’s What Happened When a Tampon Machine Was Installed in a High School Boys Bathroom

A state-mandated tampon dispenser that was installed inside a boys’ bathroom at a Connecticut high school was ripped off the wall after 20 minutes, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

On Jan. 24, the dispenser was placed inside a boys’ bathroom at Brookfield High School at 9:30 a.m. At 9:52 a.m., the dispenser was reported to be torn off the wall.

“I am aware that the law says ‘men’s bathroom’ but the actions today that led to vandalism and destruction of property were the work of immature boys, not men,” the school principal, Marc Balanda, said in an email to students and staff.

Reportedly, Balanda noted that there were other incidents of boys tearing down soap dispensers and “stuffing objects down toilets.” Ripping the tampon dispenser off the wall, however, was the “most egregious” incident, Balanda said.

These high school kids are manlier than most liberal males https://t.co/IeOahWWsY7 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) February 1, 2024





“Use your words to start a dialogue rather than using your hands to destroy something,” Balanda added in the email, stating he was “disgusted” and “disheartened” by the boys’ actions.

The tampon machine was installed as part of a new state law requiring schools to provide free feminine hygiene products in women’s restrooms, “gender-neutral” restrooms, and in at least one men’s restroom.

Last year, the West Cook News reported that a feminine hygiene product dispenser installed in a boys bathroom in Illinois was ripped off the wall and stuffed into a toilet.

This student knew exactly where a tampon machine belongs in a boys bathroom.



📸 @HarmfulOpinion pic.twitter.com/M6jnrZ1QY6 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 24, 2024



