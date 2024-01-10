'Parade of Horribles': Menendez Says His Corruption Charges Threatens Everyone in the Sena...
‘Like JFK’: Hot Mic Catches Journalists Making Joke About Trump Assassination

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 10, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

On Tuesday, two members of the media were caught joking about former President Donald Trump being assassinated, according to a report from the New York Post. 

Reportedly, the two male journalists had their cameras set up outside the E. Barrett Prettyman US Courthouse to wait for Trump when they began to make the remarks. The comments started as complaining about getting a good view of the president, but then escalated (via NYP):

“You know what the worst part is? Even if he has his window open and he’s hanging out of it, he will be on the other side of the street,” one person could be heard saying on the live feed from the Associated Press.

“I mean, if he’s driving, we’ve got a good shot,” the second reporter said hopefully, to which the first replied: “Yeah, if he’s driving with the front window open.”

The conversation then swerved into gallows humor about the former president arriving in an open-top car like the one President John F. Kennedy was riding in when he was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963.

“Yeah, or if it’s a convertible,” the second person said.

“Yeah, I wasn’t thinking about that,” replied the first.

“Yeah, like if he just pulls up —” the second started to say before the first interjected and asked: “Like JFK?”

“Maybe someone, just like they told JFK, ‘You know what you should do? You should take a convertible! It’s so nice out,’” the media member continued, to laughter from his cohorts.

Fox 26 reported that the identities of the journalists that made the remarks are still unknown. 

Trump was facing a DC appeals court panel on Tuesday as his attorneys argued that he should be immune from charges connected to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. 

“To authorize the prosecution of a president for official acts would open a Pandora’s box from which this nation may never recover,” Trump’s attorney John Sauer reportedly said.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

