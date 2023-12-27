Delta Airlines Employee Stands Up to 'Condescending' Trans Activist at Airport

This week, a man who appears to be an employee with Delta Airlines went viral in a video after he stood up to an LGBTQ+ activist who became upset after the employee did not use his “preferred pronouns.”

Advertisement

In the video, the LGBTQ+ activist said: “You just misgendered me again. Multiple times.”

The employee responded: “Wasn’t intentional, but if you want to take it personal, that’s–”

“Well she [another employee] did do it twice,” the passenger responded.

“You’re talking to me too,” the employee responded.

“You said ‘she,’ and then you said ‘he,’” the passenger pushed back.

“You’re being condescending. If you want to continue, I’ll have port authority to escort you out the building right this moment if you want to play that game with me,” the employee stated. “Would you like to continue three days before Christmas? I really don’t mind.”

“I’m good,” the passenger responded.

The video was circulated by Libs of TikTok.

“This is the correct way to deal with these narcissists who demand we give in to their delusions,” Libs of TikTok wrote in a post on X. “It’s all just a power trip for them!”

Trans activist tried bullying an airline employee for “misgendering.” The employee wasn’t having it! 😂



This is the correct way to deal with these narcissists who demand we give in to their delusions.



It’s all just a power trip for them! pic.twitter.com/vMYgLuUpdC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 26, 2023

According to The Daily Wire, the video appears to be taken at New York-LaGuardia Airport, as “LGA” appears on the employee’s jacket.

Libs of TikTok added that the “radical” LGBTQ+ activist who “bullied” the airline employee is Tommy Dorfman. Dorfman had activist and social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a man who masquerades as a woman and was at the center of the Bud Light controversy, on his podcast.

The tiktoker who bullied an airline employee for “misgendering” is radical trans activist Tommy Dorfman. He recently had his friend Dylan Mulvaney on his podcast. pic.twitter.com/lpxHjslKU2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2023

On his TikTok account, Dorfman wrote: “when you try to advocate for yourself at @delta and are met woth [sic] even more transphobia and threats of being arrested at laguardia…didnt [sic] realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation after another employee misgendered me incessantly.”

According to The Washington Examiner, Dorfman responded to a comment on the post and confirmed that the employee called the port authority.

“The man actually called port authority. Two police officers actually showed up ~10 min later and spoke to me and my partner about the incident,” Dorfman wrote.