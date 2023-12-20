Texas Rep Accuses Gov. Abbott of Wanting to 'Kill' Illegal Immigrants

This week, Texas Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett claimed that Republicans are “absolutely insane” on the issue of illegal immigration and claimed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) plans to “kill people” with his border policies.

In an interview with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, Crockett was asked about a potential agreement in Congress that would link immigration to aid to Ukraine and Israel.

"How concerned are you that the deal might make too many concessions to win Republican support?" Capehart asked.

"I’m very concerned because the Republicans have never gotten immigration right," she answered. "That’s just the fact of it. There’s not very much that the Republicans get right, in general. And, so, to basically say that issues of national security, as it relates to how we’re going to take care of our allies, should be tied to this mangled immigration process is absolutely insane."

“When you look at somebody like Greg Abbott, my governor, and his solution, his solution is to basically say, ‘Hey, we’re going to kill people that are trying to come in.’ Like, that’s not a solution. The Republicans don’t have the solutions,” Crockett added.

"There are other people who are literally risking their lives because it’s just that bad where they are coming from," Crockett continued, adding that “the idea that we would turn them away in the land of opportunity, the land of the free, doesn’t sound like what we sell ourselves as and it doesn’t sound like who we are supposed to be. We are a country of immigrants, for those that have forgotten. That is who we are in this country.”

This month, there were over 12,000 migrant encounters at the southern border in a single day. Over 10,200 of them were taken into custody by Customs and Border Protection, according to the New York Post: