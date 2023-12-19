KJP Just Made a Laughable Claim About Biden and the Border Crisis
Tipsheet

Prominent Philadelphia LGBTQ+ Activist Charged With Rape of Minors

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 19, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/George Walker IV

A prominent LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia has been charged with allegedly raping two minors, according to a report from the New York Post. 

The activist, Kendall Stephens, 37, was reportedly arrested on Monday and charged with rape, involuntary assault, unlawful contact with minors, and indecent assault against people less than 13 years old, among other things (via NYP):

The exact details of the allegations against Stephens were not immediately available.

Stephens — who is a trans woman — had a preliminary arraignment in Philadelphia municipal court Monday evening, the court records showed.

[...]

Stephens previously made headlines when she was the victim of a vicious hate crime and group assault inside her South Philadelphia residence on Aug. 24, 2020, FOX19 reported.

[...]

The 2020 attack made Stephens into a popular neighborhood activist who pushed local lawmakers to pursue justice for violence committed against the LGBTQ+ community, the outlet reported.

“I went to class the next day I was beaten because let me tell you something no one is going to steal my pride, no one is going to steal my power. We deserve better than we have gotten. We are human beings,” Stephens told CBS in March this year.

Stephens’ bail was reportedly set at $250,000. 

According to Libs of TikTok, Stephens campaigned for Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and is friends with Sen. Bob Casey (D). 

TRANSGENDER

