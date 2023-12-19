Prominent Philadelphia LGBTQ+ Activist Charged With Rape of Minors

A prominent LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia has been charged with allegedly raping two minors, according to a report from the New York Post.

The activist, Kendall Stephens, 37, was reportedly arrested on Monday and charged with rape, involuntary assault, unlawful contact with minors, and indecent assault against people less than 13 years old, among other things (via NYP):

Advertisement

The exact details of the allegations against Stephens were not immediately available. Stephens — who is a trans woman — had a preliminary arraignment in Philadelphia municipal court Monday evening, the court records showed. [...] Stephens previously made headlines when she was the victim of a vicious hate crime and group assault inside her South Philadelphia residence on Aug. 24, 2020, FOX19 reported. [...] The 2020 attack made Stephens into a popular neighborhood activist who pushed local lawmakers to pursue justice for violence committed against the LGBTQ+ community, the outlet reported. “I went to class the next day I was beaten because let me tell you something no one is going to steal my pride, no one is going to steal my power. We deserve better than we have gotten. We are human beings,” Stephens told CBS in March this year.

Philadelphia LGBTQ+ activist charged with rape of minors https://t.co/EafXsrlv90 pic.twitter.com/Zm0AFExjlt — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2023

Stephens’ bail was reportedly set at $250,000.

According to Libs of TikTok, Stephens campaigned for Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and is friends with Sen. Bob Casey (D).

Meet Kendall Stephens, a prominent trans activist who was just arrested in Philly on charges of r*ping 2 minors.



Kendall campaigned for the Governor of PA (D). Kendall also supported the Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner (D). He’s also friendly with Sen. Bob Casey (D) and calls him… pic.twitter.com/IZ3wcPhVmC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2023

Prominent and outspoken radical trans LGBTQ activist Kendall Stephens was arrested in Philadelphia for allegedly r*ping 2 young boys.



Charges include r*pe, involuntary assault, obscenity to minors, corruption of minors, unlawful assault to minors and involuntary deviant sexual… pic.twitter.com/9APcN0xVMJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2023

BREAKING: Prominent LGBTQ+ advocate Kendall Stephens arrested in Philly after rapíng 2 boys under the age of 13



Stephens is a male who now identifies as a woman and has worked together with DA Larry Krasner and others to craft LGBTQ+ policies.



The charges against Stephens… pic.twitter.com/hn0pjbm4Gm — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 19, 2023



