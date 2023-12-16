Republicans Introduce Bill Prohibiting VA Health Resources From Being Used for Illegal Immigrants

This week, two Republicans introduced legislation that would prevent the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) health care resources from being used for illegal immigrants.

According to a report from Fox News, Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R) and Illinois Rep. Mike Bost (R) unveiled the legislation, called the “No VA Resources for Illegal Aliens Act.” This reportedly came after Fox News reported on complaints stating that the VA was providing healthcare services to illegal immigrants and lengthening wait times for veterans.

"Joe Biden is putting illegal immigrants over America’s veterans," Tuberville said in a statement to Fox News. "It is outrageous. Our veterans should not be forced to wait in long lines at VA medical centers and clinics to get the care they EARNED while illegal immigrants waltz across our open border and get taxpayer-funded healthcare they NEVER earned."

"Joe Biden’s failed border policies have created a humanitarian and national security crisis. Now it appears he’s taking resources away from our veterans to facilitate healthcare for illegal migrants," Bost added. "As a Marine, I believe any dollar taken away from a veteran is a promise broken to those who served."

Top Republicans roll out bill to bar VA healthcare processing systems from being used for illegal migrants https://t.co/2dm4U8Lkki — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) December 13, 2023

Earlier this month, the outlet reported that when an illegal immigrant in ICE detention requires healthcare, they are often treated on-site by medical professionals. But, if a specialist or emergency care is required, they may be transported to an independent private provider. Then, the ICE contracts with the VA’s Financial Service Center to process reimbursements to the healthcare facilities providing the care to the migrants.

In a statement to Fox News, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayers said that the VA “does not provide or fund any health care services to individuals detained in [ICE] custody.”

“At no time are any VA health care professionals or VA funds used for this purpose," Terrence Hayes added. "[ICE’s Health Service Corps] provides and pays for all health care services for individuals detained in its custody."