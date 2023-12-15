Here’s How Much Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers Provided in a Post-Roe America

A report released Friday from the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute found that in 2022, nearly 3,000 pro-life pregnancy resource organizations offered an estimated $358 million in services and goods to women in need.

Advertisement

According to the report, Hope for a New Generation, services provided to women who visit these centers can range from pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to providing mothers with baby clothing, formula, as well as parenting classes. According to the report, almost 975,000 new clients received services from pregnancy centers in 2022.

Of the 16 million visits that took place, the self-reported client satisfaction level was 97.4 percent. This study was a collaboration between CLI with Care Net, Heartbeat International, and the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates.

Of the 16 million+ client sessions that took place, 97% self-reported a positive experience.



Pregnancy centers are meeting the challenge, serving generously with love and compassion to meet the needs of families in the Dobbs era.



Our 2022 report: https://t.co/gu3XkdQXNy pic.twitter.com/bUtZtmpfkH — Charlotte Lozier Institute (@LozierInstitute) December 15, 2023

“In the Dobbs era, the demands upon pregnancy help centers have increased daily,” Chuck Donovan, the president of CLI, said.

“Many states are responding with new funds and new policies to support the centers’ work. At the same time, new attacks are launched daily by violent radicals and by politicians who should know better. Some would find these challenges daunting, but as our report shows, pregnancy help center leaders see in this situation new opportunities to serve generously with love and compassion for those in need,” he added.

Jor-El Godsey, president of Heartbeat International, added that the pregnancy centers offer services free of charge to “help women have alternatives to abortion.”

"Every week pregnancy centers open their doors, free of charge, to help women have alternatives to abortion."

– @jorelg, President, @HeartbeatIntl



Read about the life-affirming work of pregnancy centers in our new report ➡️ https://t.co/gu3XkdRvD6 pic.twitter.com/5nHWWhjuq0 — Charlotte Lozier Institute (@LozierInstitute) December 15, 2023

Last year, Townhall covered how Heartbeat International continued their efforts to help women experiencing a crisis pregnancy after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“The amount of support and love that was poured into me directly from staff but also all these community agencies and resources saved me. So, pro-life for me isn’t just about a fetus or an embryo, it was about me,” Danielle, a mother who chose life with the help of HI, told Townhall.

“It’s not just about the babies. It really is about the woman and what she needs and it wasn’t forced, wasn’t pushed on me, it was ‘what do you want and how can we help you get there?’ I was met where I was at. It wasn’t an agenda that they were trying to reach. It was ‘we want to know what you’re trying to accomplish and what that looks like and how we can get you there,’” Danielle added.

Advertisement

On the anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe, Townhall detailed how many pro-life states enacted life-affirming measures to protect unborn children. Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, pointed out that “16 states now offer alternatives to abortion funding (A2A) to strengthen and support adoption agencies, as well as the nearly 3,000 pregnancy resource centers and maternity homes that exist around the nation to provide resources, care, and support to pregnant women in need.”