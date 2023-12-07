'Enough Is Enough': New Plan Introduced to Tax University Endowments
Development of Massive 'Migrant Camp' in Chicago Halted

Madeline Leesman
December 07, 2023
Democrat Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker suddenly halted the development of a massive tent to shelter illegal immigrants over soil contamination, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The proposed “migrant camp” was to be set up in Brighton Park. The decision came after the city of Chicago released an environmental report showing that the location required cleanup of heavy metals and toxins, such as arsenic, lead, mercury, and manganese. 

“My administration is committed to keeping asylum seekers safe as we work to help them achieve independence,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We will not proceed with housing families on a site where serious environmental concerns are still present.”

“Given the significant time required to conduct additional sampling, to process and analyze results, and to implement corresponding further remediation, the state will work with the city to identify alternate shelter options,” the governor’s office reportedly added.

Last month, Townhall covered how some “fed-up” Venezuelan migrants living in the Windy City are headed back home over issues like housing.

Michael Castejon, 39, told the Chicago Tribune that he has spent five months sleeping in either a police precinct or a crowded city shelter. In addition, he was unable to secure a job permit when he came to the United States. His daughter has not been enrolled in school, as well. 

The day before his family left, Castejon told the Tribune that “the American Dream doesn’t exist anymore.”

“There’s nothing here for us…We just want to be home,” he reportedly added. “If we’re going to be sleeping in the streets here, we’d rather be sleeping in the streets over there.”

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

