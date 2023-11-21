Potential Ceasefire Slammed as a Way for Hamas to Buy Time
We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages
Hillary Clinton Is Right About the Israel-Hamas War...Until This Part
New Rule: We Shouldn't Hire Palestinian Freelancers to Cover the Israel-Hamas War
LA Times Suspends Reporters Who Signed Pro-Terrorist Letter From Covering Gaza War
CENTCOM Confirms Strike on Terrorists Launching Missiles at U.S. Troops in Iraq
The Government Burned Through $7.5T Post-COVID and All It Got Was Historic Inflation
'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno
Former WH Doc Says Biden Doesn't Have 'Cognitive Ability' to Do Job. KJP...
After Getting Hit With a 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit,' Media Matters Is Now Being Investigated...
Goldman Issues Apology After What He Said Must Happen to Trump
WH: No, Israel Isn't Committing 'Genocide,' You Fools
New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on Legal Abortion Access
Border State Governor Announces His 2024 White House Endorsement
Tipsheet

California House Democrat Will Not Seek Reelection

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 21, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democratic House Rep. Tony Cárdenas (CA) will not run for reelection in 2024, his office confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Monday

Cárdenas, 60, told the Times that he will leave Washington, D.C. at the end of his term. He said this will be “the first time in 28 years that I’m not on the ballot.” 

Advertisement

“The truth of the matter is I thought I could do this just for a few years ... I’m just at the age where I have enough energy and experience to maybe do something [different] and have another chapter of a career where I don’t have to go to Washington, D.C., 32 weeks out of the year,” he said. 

Reportedly, Cárdenas’ congressional district, which spans much of the San Fernando Valley, is “solidly blue.” He has put his support behind Luz Rivas, a California state Assemblymember who told the publication that she would run to replace him. 

“Luz is a genuine public servant who has dedicated herself to delivering opportunities for the Valley,” Cárdenas told the Times. “She gets things done, and has always put working families first. I am proud to support Luz for Congress.”

Recommended

'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Cárdenas was elected to the California Assembly in 1996. In 2013, he reportedly became the first Latino to represent the San Fernando Valley in Congress. 

In recent months, Townhall has covered how other House Democrats have announced that they will not seek reelection. Virginia Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton, 55, will not run for reelection in 2024 as she was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy. Another Virginia congresswoman, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, announced she would not seek reelection to run for governor. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno Spencer Brown
WH: No, Israel Isn't Committing 'Genocide,' You Fools Guy Benson
Goldman Issues Apology After What He Said Must Happen to Trump Leah Barkoukis
The Great Awakening of (Some on) the American Left Derek Hunter
CENTCOM Confirms Strike on Terrorists Launching Missiles at U.S. Troops in Iraq Spencer Brown
We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno Spencer Brown
Advertisement