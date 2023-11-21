We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages
Border State Governor Announces His 2024 White House Endorsement

Madeline Leesman  |  November 21, 2023 10:30 AM
On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed former President Donald Trump for the GOP primary nomination in the 2024 race to the White House. 

“We need a president who’s going to secure the border. We need a president who’s going to restore law and order in the United States of America. Not letting these criminals run ransack over the stores that you see images of almost nightly. We need a president who’s going to restore world peace as opposed to this outbreak of warfare under Joe Biden. We need Donald J. Trump back as our president of the United States of America,” Abbott said at an event in Edinburg, Texas. 

“I’m here today to officially proclaim my endorsement for Donald J. Trump to be president of the United States of America again,” he said. 

"A president has one ultimate responsibility, and that's national security," Abbott said in his remarks. "Joe Biden has failed at national security. Well, I'm here to tell you that there is no way, no way that America can continue under the leadership of Joe Biden as our president."

During the day, Abbott and Trump handed out Thanksgiving meals to service members, including Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stationed on the border. 

“Texas is forever grateful for our brave service members who work day and night to protect and defend our state and our nation,” Abbott said in a statement. “I am proud to be with President Trump here today to thank the thousands of Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers who are stationed along the border for Operation Lone Star to respond to President Biden’s border crisis. This Thanksgiving as they are away from their families and loved ones, may we remember the sacrifices these brave men and women in uniform make every day to ensure the safety and security of all Texans and Americans.”

