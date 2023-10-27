The Left Is Infected
Here's How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 27, 2023
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

This week, Democrat “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to denounce Hamas and answer questions about Americans being held hostage by the terrorist organization when confronted by Libs of Tik Tok creator Chaya Raichik. 

In a video shared by Raichik, she can be seen asking Ocasio-Cortez for a photo. Ocasio-Cortez seemed agreeable before she recognized Raichik and noticed that she was being filmed. The New York congresswoman and her staffer then began to walk away.

“When you told me you never wanted to share space with me, is it ‘cause you're part of the Hamas caucus and I’m Jewish?” Raichik asked as Ocasio-Cortez’s staffer shoved her aside.

“Alright, no. It’s because you’re transphobic. Thank you,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. 

“Okay, so, are you headed to a Hamas caucus meeting? When’s the next one? You know there are Americans being held hostage? Do you care? Do you care that Hamas is holding Americans hostage? What do you say to the families of Americans who are currently being held hostage by Hamas?” Raichik pressed. Ocasio-Cortez was silent the whole time. 

According to NPR, there are 10 Americans missing, some who are known to be held by Hamas. 

Earlier this month, AOC claimed that “war crimes” were not the appropriate response for Hamas’ attack on Israel.

"However, we do know as well that war crimes do not constitute and are not an appropriate response for other war crimes," Ocasio-Cortez claimed. "It is inacceptable to think that 1,700 Palestinian children alone, their deaths will somehow make up or justify the violence of what we saw on October 7th."

"It occurs to me, I think a question we all must ask ourselves, what price of innocent life is acceptable in terms of targeting Hamas? And are we even receiving? We are receiving daily counts every day about the number of innocent people that are dying. We are not seeing reports on how effective this has actually been in terms of dismantling Hamas. I think it’s very important for us to raise that point. I think it’s important for us to understand that this is part of a larger intergenerational cycle of violence," she added.


