Biden Reminds Us That Talk Is Cheap
The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages
CNN, You Know That the Gaza Student You Interviewed Celebrated Hamas' Attacks, Right?
Patricia Heaton Is a One-Woman Wrecking Crew Against the Media's Pro-Hamas Narratives
The Palestinians Are Behind Hamas
Biden's Own State Department Explains Why a 'Ceasefire Now' Is Absurd and Untenable
Will the Biden Admin Formally Declare the Hamas Slaughter of Israelis a War...
Shocking Amount of Pandemic Fraud Went to Adversarial Nations
Democrat Rep. on Explicit ‘Banned’ School Library Books: Congress Is ‘Not a School...
House GOP Conference Votes to Drop Jim Jordan As Speaker Nominee
Jim Jordan Continues to Lose Ground on Third Ballot
What Dems Hope You Won't Notice About Their Call to Send Funds to...
Compare and Contrast: What Does, and Does Not, Outrage This Squad Member
Actress Reportedly Fired for ‘Being Jewish,’ Showing Support for Israel
Tipsheet

California ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 20, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane

This week, a federal judge ruled that a California law banning so-called “assault weapons” is unconstitutional as it violates the Second Amendment. 

According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego conceded that sporting rifles like AR-15s are used by those who commit crimes. However, these kinds of guns are also owned by law-abiding citizens who have firearms to protect themselves. 

Advertisement

“The State of California posits that its ‘assault weapon’ ban, the law challenged here, promotes an important public interest of disarming some mass shooters even though it makes criminals of law-abiding residents who insist on acquiring these firearms for self-defense,” Benitez reportedly wrote. “Nevertheless, more than that is required to uphold a ban.”

Reportedly, in 2021, Benitez wrote that the state’s “assault weapons ban,” which was enacted over 30 years ago, was a “failed experiment.” And, in a separate decision, he ruled that the state cannot ban gun owners from owning detachable magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammo. 

According to The Hill, Benitez cited the Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn a New York gun law that required permit applicants to show “proper cause” before they could be licensed to carry a concealed weapon, as Townhall covered. The ruling came down 6-3 with Justice Clarence Thomas penning the majority opinion. Thomas wrote that the Second Amendment should not be treated differently than other rights outlined in the Bill of Rights.

Predictably, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration came out against the decision.

“Today, a right-wing, NRA puppet — Judge Roger Benitez— tried to strip away CA’s three-decade-old assault weapon ban — comparing an assault rifle to a knife,” Newsom wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding that Benitez is “an absolute disgrace.”

Recommended

The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

“This is exactly why America needs a constitutional amendment to enshrine commonsense gun safety reforms,” Newsom added. Townhall reported how Newsom has proposed a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would enact sweeping gun control measures nationwide.

In a statement, California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said the state would appeal.

“Weapons of war have no place on California’s streets,” Bonta said. “This has been state law in California for decades, and we will continue to fight for our authority to keep our citizens safe from firearms that cause mass casualties.” 

Tags: GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
Patricia Heaton Is a One-Woman Wrecking Crew Against the Media's Pro-Hamas Narratives Matt Vespa
House GOP Conference Votes to Drop Jim Jordan As Speaker Nominee Rebecca Downs
Does Iran Realize Its Own Growing Danger? Victor Davis Hanson
And the 2024 Frontrunner Is... Guy Benson
Wait, That's How The Washington Post Described the Kidnappings by Hamas? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Real Reason Hamas Just Released Two American Hostages Katie Pavlich
Advertisement