Tipsheet

One State Will Impose a Waiting Period to Start Irreversible Transgender Care

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  October 03, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Nebraska will require children who believe they are transgender to wait seven days before starting hormone therapy treatments or taking puberty blockers under new emergency regulations announced Sunday. 

According to the Associated Press, the new regulations from the state’s health department also require “transgender” minors to undergo at least 40 hours of “gender identity-focused” therapy before undergoing any kind of so-called “gender-affirming” care: 

A new law that took effect Sunday bans gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth under 19 and also required the state’s chief medical officer to spell out when and how those youth can receive other care.

The state Department of Health and Human Services announcement that Republican Gov. Jim Pillen had approved the emergency regulations came after families, doctors and even lawmakers said they had largely gotten no response from the department on when the regulations would be in place. They worried that Pillen’s administration was slow-walking them to block treatments for transgender youth who hadn’t already started them.

“The law went into effect today, which is when the emergency regulations were put in place,” department spokesperson Jeff Powell said in an email Sunday to The Associated Press. “Nothing was slow-walked.”

Nebraska, as well as many other states, have passed legislation protecting children from this kind of irreversible, life-altering care. And, many states have passed laws protecting women’s spaces from men who believe they are “transgender.” 

“It is common sense that men do not belong in women’s only spaces,” Pillen said last month as he signed the “Women’s Bill of Rights” to protect women’s restrooms, locker rooms and other facilities.

“As Governor, it is my duty to protect our kids and women’s athletics, which means providing single-sex spaces for women’s sports, bathrooms, and changing rooms,” he added.


Tags: TRANSGENDER

