Illegal Immigrant Bites Off Police Sergeant’s Finger After Arrest

An illegal immigrant who was arrested for multiple charges last week reportedly bit off a piece of a police sergeant’s finger while in a holding cell.

The suspect, Lenni Rodriguez-Cruz, 28, who lives in Brooklyn, New York, allegedly slammed into a NYPD police car and three other vehicles before being arrested last week, according to Fox News. He is an illegal immigrant and “emotionally disturbed.”

Advertisement

Last Wednesday, officers reportedly tried to pull over a 2009 blue Nissan Altima with expired, out-of-state license plates that were registered to a different vehicle. The car sped off, drove through a park and causing people to “jump out of the way” to avoid getting hit. He eventually crashed by colliding with four vehicles, including the police car. (via Fox News):

Police arrested him after the crash and brought him to the 103rd Precinct building for processing, where he was accused of acting "disorderly" and then attacking the NYsPD sergeant and biting off a chunk of his finger. The charges include assault with intent to cause disfigurement, assaulting a police officer, injuring an on-duty officer, reckless endangerment, fleeing a traffic stop, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving while apparently impaired and refusing to take a breath test.

According to Breitbart, the charges against Rodriguez-Cru include assault with intent to cause disfigurement, assaulting an officer, reckless endangerment, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

Rodriguez-Cruz reportedly pleaded not guilty. Officials are holding him on $250,000.

And, this month, a Border Patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley sector was attacked by an illegal immigrant suspected of being a Mexican drug cartel informant.

“This is the type of violence that is being exerted on Border Patrol Agents by those who don’t want to be apprehended,” former GOP Texas Rep. Mayra Flores wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The suspect was encountered by Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas, and was labeled a rat by the cartels. Please pray for our men and women in uniform,” she added.

This is the type of violence that is being exerted on Border Patrol Agents by those who don't want to be apprehended. The suspect was encountered by Border Patrol near McAllen, Texas, and was labeled a rat by the cartels. Please pray for our men and women in uniform 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4ns0ZvbhUf — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores_TX) September 24, 2023



