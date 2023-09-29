It’s Time to Put Down Biden’s Dog
Tipsheet

'Trans' Student Violently Attacks Female Student

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  September 29, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

This week, a video circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a "transgender" student at a public school in Oregon violently attacking a female student.

The horrific incident reportedly occurred at Hazelbrook Middle School in the Tualatin School District near Portland, Oregon.

The video was shared by women's rights activist Riley Gaines, who is a spokeswoman with the Independent Women's Forum. Townhall previously reported how Gaines was forced to compete and share a locker room with Will "Lia" Thomas, a biological male who believed he's a "trans woman."

"This was certainly planned given multiple people were filming," Gaines wrote in a post. "All involved should be suspended and he should be charged with assault as a maleIdentify as you wish, but you can't hide from your innate sex characteristics."

The girl being attacked in the video can be heard screaming "I didn't do anything!" 

"Touch me again, b****," the "transgender" student said in response.

Then, the girl who was attacked said "I can't breathe" to the person filming as she cried.

On X, the Tualatin Police Department said that they could not comment on the incident because it involves juveniles.

Riley Gaines shared another video of the same "transgender" student attacking two more students.

According to Reduxx, a petition was received by the Washington County Juvenile Court and charges are now pending in the case of a transgender student caught on film attacking the a female student in the hallway. And, school staff held an emergency meeting regarding violence in schools.

A 2013 report from Oregon Live explained that the school district unveiled "unisex" bathrooms that were "prompted by transgender students' concerns." However, it outlet claimed that students who believe they are "transgender" were already "permitted to use whichever restroom they prefer or staff restrooms."

