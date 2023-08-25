CA Library Silenced Woman Who Described 'Trans' Athletes as ‘Men’

A speaker at a public library in California was shut down after 10 minutes due to the fact that she referred to “transgender” athletes competing in women’s sports as “male,” according to multiple reports.

The speaker, Sophia Lorey, is an outreach coordinator for the California Family Council. In her remarks at the Mary L. Stephens branch library in Davis, California, she was asked to leave for criticizing males who believe they are women participating in women’s sports. Lorey’s remarks were part of a forum hosted by Moms for Liberty.

On video, Lorey can be seen explaining how she played college soccer. In her introduction, she emphasized that she would be discussing the “physiological advantages of male athletes.”

During Lorey’s remarks, the librarian, identified as Scott Love, according to reports, interjected.

“Are you going to misgender people throughout the entire –” Love said.

“Questions are saved for the end, thank you very much,” Lorey retorted.

A dispute ensued between other attendees and Love.

As Lorey continued speaking, she explained that “current 10-year-old girls cannot live out the same dream [I had] as long as men are allowed in women's sports.”

Immediately, members of the audience began to push back, with one clearly saying “you can’t do that.”

As the camera panned around the room, attendees could be seen arguing with each other. Lorey’s remarks were drowned out by the backlash from the attendees. Attorney Erin Friday stepped up the podium and defended Lorey’s right to speak at the event.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Sophia Lorey explained that “[she] was cut off and told by the librarian I would be removed, so then I continued talking saying ‘biological girls’ and ‘biological men’ to finish sharing my story. The librarian then told me to leave and if I won’t leave he will shut the entire meeting down.”

“The librarian then again told me to leave so I directly said why am I being asked to leave and he told me “Because you are misgendering, you were talking about men in women sports,” she added.

According to Fox News, Moms for Liberty Yolo County organized the event, which featured speakers with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the NCAA, and legal experts on Title IX and women’s rights.

"Our goal for Sunday's public forum was to bring transparency to high school sports and these policies, and how they impose risks and reduce girls' opportunities to excel in sports," Beth Bourne, president of MFL Yolo County, said. "We choose the Davis branch library community room because we wanted to encourage people with varying viewpoints to hear from the speakers and have an open discussion."

Friday told Fox that its “frightening” to see people’s opinion’s silenced.

"It is frightening to see our country implode from the inside out as a public library not only succumb to trans activists’ whims but infringe upon the most important constitutional right - freedom of speech," Friday said. "You either believe woman are just a thought, or you will be silenced."