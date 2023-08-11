Court Blocks Law Protecting Women's Spaces From Biological Male 'Transgender' Students

On Thursday, a U.S. District Court blocked a law that would protect women’s spaces by prohibiting students from using school restrooms that align with their “gender identity.”

Senate Bill 1100, which took effect July 1, would require transgender students to use the restrooms that correspond with their biological sex. According to the Idaho Capital Sun, the Court granted a request for a temporary restraining order on the law (via the Idaho Capital Sun):

The lawsuit, Roe v. Critchfield, was filed in federal court on July 6 by Lambda Legal, Munger Tolles & Olson and Alturas Law Group. The attorneys filed the lawsuit on behalf of Boise High School’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance, and Rebecca Roe — a rising seventh-grade transgender student in the Boise School District who is using anonymity to protect her identity. Plaintiffs are suing State Superintendent of Education Debbie Critchfield, the Idaho State Board of Education and the Boise School District under the claim that the law violates the Equal Protection and Due Process Clauses of the 14th Amendment and Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 by singling out transgender youth for discriminatory treatment.

Reportedly, the law would have allowed students to sue their school district for a minimum fie of $5,000 if they encountered a transgender student in the restroom. The law will not be in effect just before the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

In a statement, Lambda Legal celebrated the court’s decision and called the law “discriminatory.”

📣 BREAKING: Discriminatory transgender restroom ban temporarily blocked! With classes starting next week, transgender students in Idaho will be relieved to know they can return to school without a statewide ban against their use of facilities that match their gender identity. pic.twitter.com/htaeXKKTPO — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) August 11, 2023

According to the Movement Advancement Project, several states, including Florida, Kentucky, and Alabama have passed legislation protecting womens and girls by prohibiting transgender people to use facilities that align with their gender identity.

"A woman should not be in a locker room having to worry about someone from the opposite sex being in their locker room," DeSantis said in remarks about Florida’s legislation.

Public bathrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms in Florida will have separate facilities based on biological sex.



Our wives and daughters deserve protections from woke ideology run amok. pic.twitter.com/PHKPCVORRl — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 18, 2023



