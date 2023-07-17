Another State Enacts Pro-Life ‘Heartbeat’ Legislation

On Friday, GOP Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law protecting unborn life after fetal heartbeat detection.

Fetal heartbeat detection occurs around six weeks gestation, before many women know they are pregnant. Many states passed this kind of legislation in the aftermath of the United States Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

“Despite the abortion industry’s best attempts, Iowa is protecting the most innocent and defenseless lives!” Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

The Heartbeat Bill is now the law of the land!



Despite the abortion industry’s best attempts, Iowa is protecting the most innocent and defenseless lives! pic.twitter.com/LhXzZFalAI — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) July 14, 2023

According to PBS, the ACLU of Iowa, Planned Parenthood North Central States and an abortion clinic that offers abortions up to 19 weeks and six days gestation filed a lawsuit against the pro-life law.

“As we gather here today, at this very moment, the abortion industry is in the court trying to prevent this law from taking effect and stop once again the will of the people,” Reynolds said before she signed the law. “But the passage of this legislation by even a wider margin this times sends an unmistakable message.”

In a statement, Majorie Dannenfelser, the president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, explained that “a beating heart is a vital sign of life and science shows that an unborn baby has more than a 90% chance of survival once his or her heartbeat can be detected.”

“We congratulate Iowa on becoming the 25th state with strong pro-life protections on the books. Just over a year after Dobbs, half the country recognizes the humanity of babies in the womb and their laws reflect it,” Dannensfelser added.

Earlier this month, Reynolds called a special legislative session dedicated specifically to enact laws to protect the unborn, which Townhall covered.

"Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families. These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come,” she added.

Iowa joins many other GOP-led states that enacted groundbreaking life-affirming measures after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.