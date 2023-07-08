GOP Governor Calls Special Session to Enact Pro-Life Legislation

This week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called a special legislative session dedicated specifically to enact laws to protect the unborn.

Reynolds made the announcement on Tuesday. This comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

"Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” Reynolds said in a statement.

“I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time. Not only will I continue to fight against the inhumanity of abortion, but I will also remain committed to supporting women in planning for motherhood, promoting fatherhood and parenting, and continuing policies that encourage strong families. These are the most essential building blocks of our society, and they are what will keep the foundation of our state and country strong for generations to come,” she added.

Reynolds pointed out that she signed into law legislation in 2018 that protected unborn babies from abortion after fetal heartbeat detection. Last month, the state Supreme Court was split 3-3 in its opinion whether to block a lower court’s injunction on the law.

“This lack of action disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers who will not rest until the unborn are protected by law,” Reynolds said.

Late last month, Townhall covered how many states passed pro-life protections in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision. Now, many states have bans on abortion after 15 weeks or fetal heartbeat detection.

Earlier this year, the Des Moines Register reported that Iowa lawmakers were working toward expanding a program to fund pro-life pregnancy resource centers to help pregnant women and their families.

In an interview with Townhall, Jor-El Godsey, president of Heartbeat International, a worldwide network of pro-life pregnancy resource centers, told Townhall in an interview that “every woman should be loved and supported through her pregnancy,” and that women don’t have the “desire” for abortion that the pro-abortion supporters believe.

“Roe being overturned has released them [women] from the bondage of the tyranny of abortion to really explore how to do that [support pregnant women] well,” Godsey said. “How to not just constrain abortion, but help women and families and help realize that they don’t really need it [abortion].”