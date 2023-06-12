UK Woman Jailed for Taking Abortion Pills in Third Trimester of Pregnancy

A mother-of-three in the United Kingdom will be jailed for more than two years for taking medication abortion pills to end her pregnancy, which was at 33 weeks gestation at the time of the abortion.

According to BBC, the 44-year-old woman received the medication abortion pills in the mail, known as “pills by post,” after a remote abortion procedure consultation where she was dishonest about how far along she was in her pregnancy. This method reportedly began during lockdowns so that women could terminate their pregnancies at home up to 10 weeks gestation.

As Townhall recently covered, medication abortion is a two-part regimen. A pregnant woman would take the drug mifepristone to stop an unborn baby from growing. Later on, the woman would take misoprostol, which would expel the unborn baby from her body. This method is used in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Reportedly, abortion is legal up to 24 weeks in the United Kingdom. After 10 weeks gestation, abortions are required to be carried out in a clinic.

In court, it was revealed that the woman had searched “how to hide a pregnancy bump,” “how to have an abortion without going to the doctor” and “how to lose a baby at six months.” She reportedly told the British Pregnancy Advisory Service that she was seven weeks pregnant before they sent her the pills to end her unborn child's life.

On May 11, 2020, the woman took the abortion pills and made an “emergency call” to say she was in labor. As a result of the abortion pills, the baby girl was born not breathing and was confirmed deceased 45 minutes later. Reportedly, a post-mortem examination recorded the baby’s cause of death as “stillbirth” and “maternal use of abortion drugs.” This occurred during the eighth month of pregnancy.

Pro-abortion supporters reportedly described the country’s abortion laws as “archaic” and said they were “shocked and appalled” by the woman’s sentence.

In the United States, the medication abortion regimen accounts for the majority of abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute. This year, a federal judge appointed by former President Donald Trump suspended the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of mifepristone.

Shortly after, Townhall covered how a poll showed that the majority of Americans disagree that mifepristone was vetted carefully enough to protect women’s health and safety.

“The majority of Americans understand that the abortion pill is dangerous and they see through the abortion lobby’s lies,” SBA President Majorie Dannenfelser said of the findings, adding that in the aftermath of Dobbs, the abortion lobby “has relied on abortion pills as a backstop as more than a dozen states have enacted strong protections for unborn babies and mothers.”

Part of the medication abortion push in the United States came after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Telemedicine abortions, the process where a women obtains the pills through the mail and does not consult with a physician in-person ahead of time, began being pushed by pro-abortion advocates.

“For decades, the FDA has abdicated its solemn duty to protect women and girls, putting politics above health and safety. The agency’s reckless decision to allow the distribution of mail-order abortion pills without any in-person medical supervision, as well as its failure to study whether this powerful hormone-blocking drug regimen could harm the development of adolescent girls, reveals that pro-abortion ideology not science is its guiding principle,” CatholicVote President Brian Burch told Townhall in a statement. “Many peer reviewed studies and major international studies have documented the grave dangers involved in taking these drugs. It is time to hold the FDA accountable for ignoring the overwhelming body of evidence, and require them to do what is in the best interest of women and girls across the country."