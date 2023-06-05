A Tale of Two Campaigns
Tipsheet

Gender Studies Instructor Fails Student for Saying ‘Biological Women’

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 05, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Darren Abate

An undergraduate student at the University of Cincinnati said that her Women’s Gender Studies professor failed her on an assignment for using the term “biological women,” claiming that it’s “exclusionary.” 

According to the New York Post, the professor required students to select a topic related to feminism for a project. The student, Olivia Krolczyk, 20, decided to do her project on female athletes, as biological male “transgender” athletes have infiltrated women’s sports. In her proposal, Krolczyk used the phrase “biological women,” which cost her her grade. 

Krolczyk shared her grade and the professor’s remarks in a now-viral TikTok video.

“I got a zero on a project proposal in my class because I used the term ‘biological women,’ which is apparently not allowed anymore,” Krolczyk said in the video. 

“She [the professor] even said it was a good project proposal,” the student added. 

Emailed her and was told using the term is transphobic 😐 be for real

An image of the grading sheet displayed on the screen shows that the professor said the proposal was “solid” but that “the terms ‘biological women’ are exclusionary and are not allowed in this course as they further reinforce heteronormativity[.]”

“I got a zero…and I 100 percent know that this is like the most biased grade ever, because my project is about transgender competing in biological women’s sports,” she said. “How am I supposed to do my project if I can’t use the word ‘biological women,’ when that is what my project is about?” 

In a follow-up video, Krolczyk revealed that she was going to send her assignment and all her correspondences with the professor to the school’s Office of Equal Opportunity. She said in another video that her professor said her rhetoric was “transphobic.” 

“And then I was told I was implementing ‘TERF’ ideology, which is Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminism. Which, she then went on to explain that it was women who fight for women’s rights but exclude trans [people] because they think that women’s rights are being affected by trans people. Which is literally true. ” Krolczyk said. “The project is about feminism. How is it not feminism to say that biological men competing in women’s sports is affecting biological women?”

In another video, Krolczyk shared some of her emails back-and-forth with the professor. The professor told Krolczyk she was correct in “some of her reasoning,” but that her language “does contribute to heteronormativity and transphobia, not to mention the erasure of the intersex community.” 

Krolczyk pushed back on the professor's comments, and, in a later email, the professor said that Krolczyk’s understanding of sex (based on XX and XY chromosomes) is “socially constructed.”

“It [Krolczyk’s belief] is constructed by Western understandings of science that posit a ‘female’ has XX chromosomes and a ‘male’ has XY; however, this is scientifically untrue as evinced by the intersex community and by other scientific models and lived human experiences in the world,” the professor wrote.

“Apparently science is fake,” Krolczyk said in the video in response to the remarks. “That is new to me.” 

Last year, Townhall covered time and time again how biological male athletes who identify as transgender women competed against females in sports and won. One specific example that pushed the sports issue to the forefront was Will “Lia” Thomas, a male swimmer who competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania last year. Thomas dominated the competition, and female athletes were required to share a locker room with him. At the NCAA championships, Thomas took home a Division I Title, robbing it from deserving female athletes.

Earlier this year, Townhall published a roundup of all the biological males who were celebrated as “women” during Women’s History Month. This included athletes, beauty influencers, beauty pageant winners, and foreign leaders.

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

