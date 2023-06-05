California Officials Say Florida Orchestrated an Illegal Immigrant Flight to Sacramento

Officials in California are investigating whether a flight of illegal immigrants who arrived on a plane in Sacramento on Friday were from Florida, The New York Times reported Sunday.

Reportedly, 16 illegal immigrants from Venezuela and Colombia “abruptly” flew to California via a private chartered jet and were dropped off outside a church building on Friday. As a result, state officials are weighing potential criminal or civil action and are speculating if the flight was set up by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

“We’re confident it was Florida,” California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, said in an interview with the outlet on Sunday. Bonta said that documents showed that the illegal immigrants’ travel was “administered by the Florida Division of Emergency Management” and its contractor, Vertol Systems Company. Bonta added that they were approached outside of El Paso, where they signed documents giving consent to be flown away.

According to the New York Post, the group was first flown to New Mexico, then California, where they were “abandoned” outside the headquarters for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento.

Eddie Carmona, who works for PICO California, a faith-based organization that is helping the illegal immigrants, said that “they were lied to intentionally deceived.”

A statement from Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed that the migrants were dropped off “without any warning.”

“These individuals were transported from Texas to New Mexico before being flown by private chartered jet to Sacramento and dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any advance warning,” a statement from Newsom said. “My Administration is also working with the California Department of Justice to investigate the circumstances around who paid for the group’s travel and whether the individuals orchestrating this trip misled anyone with false promises or have violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping.”

Last fall, DeSantis made headlines for sending around 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the left-wing island off the coast of Massachusetts. The island calls itself a “sanctuary” for illegal immigrants.

As Townhall covered, Martha’s Vineyard declared a State of Emergency after the migrants arrived. The residents on the island launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money over the “humanitarian crisis,” claiming they didn’t have enough housing for the migrants. They sent the migrants away less than two days later to a military base on Cape Cod.

Martha’s Vineyard claims to be a “sanctuary” jurisdiction that welcomes illegal aliens. Most of those multi million dollar mansions are summer homes that are vacant most of the year. They can be used to house thousands of illegal migrants.



Time to walk the walk, Biden voters. pic.twitter.com/2OpC0UpSy8 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: Migrants, flown into Martha’s Vineyard by Fl’s governor, are boarding buses. They’ll be heading to Joint Base Cape Cod, according to officials. 125 Mass National Guard members are being activated to assist. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/RLwxNPu8GM — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaNBC) September 16, 2022



