A Tale of Two Campaigns
It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert
Latest Attacks on DeSantis From the Trump Team Underscores a Potentially Serious Long-Term...
AOC Parody Account Is Dead, But Now Kamala Harris Has One
Fallout Continues Within CNN After Devastating Profile of Embattled CEO
This 2024 GOP Candidate Would Not Implement a Transgender Ban in the Military
Just A Quick Question For You (And Other Fundraising Scams)
Want to Save the Planet? Stick to Eating Meat
Incoming Twitter CEO Brings Former NBCUniversal Colleague With Her
There Are Now Questions About Trump Participating in First GOP Primary Debate After...
New Data on Younger Voters Is Fascinating
Floyd Brown’s New Book Takes a ‘Counterpunch’ at the Left’s Dismantling of Society
Montenegro Won’t Free Itself From Crime Through Crypto
The Human Side of LGBTQ Pride and the Predicament It Causes for Loving...
Tipsheet

California Officials Say Florida Orchestrated an Illegal Immigrant Flight to Sacramento

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  June 05, 2023 11:15 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Officials in California are investigating whether a flight of illegal immigrants who arrived on a plane in Sacramento on Friday were from Florida, The New York Times reported Sunday. 

Reportedly, 16 illegal immigrants from Venezuela and Colombia “abruptly” flew to California via a private chartered jet and were dropped off outside a church building on Friday. As a result, state officials are weighing potential criminal or civil action and are speculating if the flight was set up by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration. 

“We’re confident it was Florida,” California’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, said in an interview with the outlet on Sunday. Bonta said that documents showed that the illegal immigrants’ travel was “administered by the Florida Division of Emergency Management” and its contractor, Vertol Systems Company. Bonta added that they were approached outside of El Paso, where they signed documents giving consent to be flown away. 

According to the New York Post, the group was first flown to New Mexico, then California, where they were “abandoned” outside the headquarters for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento.

Eddie Carmona, who works for PICO California, a faith-based organization that is helping the illegal immigrants, said that “they were lied to intentionally deceived.” 

Recommended

It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert Kurt Schlichter

A statement from Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed that the migrants were dropped off “without any warning.” 

“These individuals were transported from Texas to New Mexico before being flown by private chartered jet to Sacramento and dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any advance warning,” a statement from Newsom said. “My Administration is also working with the California Department of Justice to investigate the circumstances around who paid for the group’s travel and whether the individuals orchestrating this trip misled anyone with false promises or have violated any criminal laws, including kidnapping.”

Last fall, DeSantis made headlines for sending around 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, the left-wing island off the coast of Massachusetts. The island calls itself a “sanctuary” for illegal immigrants. 

As Townhall covered, Martha’s Vineyard declared a State of Emergency after the migrants arrived. The residents on the island launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money over the “humanitarian crisis,” claiming they didn’t have enough housing for the migrants. They sent the migrants away less than two days later to a military base on Cape Cod. 


Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert Kurt Schlichter
Here’s Who Died in the Plane Crash That’s Connected to F-16 Incident Over DC Matt Vespa
Latest Attacks on DeSantis From the Trump Team Underscores a Potentially Serious Long-Term Issue Matt Vespa
New Data on Younger Voters Is Fascinating Guy Benson
AOC Parody Account Is Dead, But Now Kamala Harris Has One Matt Vespa
Let’s Make Fun Of The Gays Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
It Doesn’t Matter That Joe Biden Is a Corrupt, Doddering, Old Pervert Kurt Schlichter