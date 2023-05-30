The Debt Ceiling 'Deal' and DeSantis' Fundraising Strategy
Texas High School Postpones Graduation After Most Students Fail to Earn Their Diploma

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 30, 2023
A Texas high school postponed its commencement ceremony after the vast majority of the class failed to meet the requirements to graduate. 

According to the New York Post, only five of 33 students at Marlin High School near Waco, Texas met the requirements. Grades and attendance issues reportedly impacted most students who could not graduate.

Marlin ISD Superintendent Darryl Henson said in a statement that the school district maintains “high expectations, not as an imposition, but as a show of faith” in its students. 

“As we navigate these challenges, one thing is clear: students in Marlin ISD will be held to the same high standards as any other student in Texas,” he added.

Now, students will graduate at some point in June, according to NPR. Several teachers worked with students to resolve issues involving missing credits.

At a meeting on Wednesday, the report added, many students “called out teachers who, the students said, were frequently absent.” And, some students claimed that administrators delayed telling students that they were falling behind with their credits. One unnamed student reportedly knew she was behind and it took the school three months to make an online class available to her to catch up.

William Ealy, the school’s dean of instruction, reportedly said that the school contacted parents to tell them that their senior students were not on track to finish school on time. The school eventually made the graduation announcement on Facebook. 

“Our commitment to excellence remains unshaken,” Henson said in the announcement. “We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential.”

