Tipsheet

'I'm Done': Hugh Hewitt Explodes During Washington Post Show During This Segment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 01, 2024 2:30 PM
Screenshot via Hugh Hewitt's "The Rundown"

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt had enough of The Washington Post’s antics. He left, no longer having to sit through a show he rightly called “the most unfair election ad I have ever been a part of.” Host Jonathan Capehart served up a loaded question to opinion columnist Ruth Marcus about the legal issues in Bucks County regarding people being turned away from early voting. 

Capehart and Marcus went along with the narrative about stolen elections, Donald Trump being nuts, and only accepting results that are favorable to him. It’s an exercise in projecting because we know liberals think they’re entitled to win every election. After all, they have better feelings about the issues. It’s all emotion, which explains the mental breakdowns over Trump. 

Hugh correctly cited that a Pennsylvania judge ruled Bucks County, Pennsylvania, had deviated from early voting protocol and remedied it. In Virginia, the Supreme Court allowed Gov. Glenn Youngkin to continue purging noncitizens and illegal aliens from their voter rolls.   

The radio host and columnist said that we’re news people even though we hold opinions and the whole story must be fleshed out: Trump was upset about the voting shenanigans in Bucks County, “but he was right, and he won in court. That’s the story.” 

Capehart, with a smug smirk, responded that he didn’t like being lectured by someone who he thinks says lots of things that aren’t based on fact. And right there is why the media is so hated, folks. 

You can smell the condescension. Hugh stormed off after that, saying, “I’m done.” 

Marcus later lost connection.

