Here's What Authorities Found Inside a Train Car in Southwest Texas

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  May 08, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Matt York

Almost 200 illegal immigrants were found hiding inside of a train car in southwest Texas to cross into the United States, ABC 7 Chicago reported Saturday. 

Reportedly, the train conductor alerted authorities that there were unauthorized passengers on his train. When authorities arrived, at least 100 illegal immigrants managed to escape, while 90 others were arrested and handed over to Border Patrol. 

ABC noted that temperatures exceeded 100 degrees in the area, which is west of San Antonio. One of the illegal immigrants fainted.


Title 42, which allowed Border Patrol to expel migrants because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will end this week. A press release from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) office on Friday said that the state is readying its Operation Lone Star troops to prepare for an influx of migrants to cross the border, up to 13,000 per day. One way Texas has dealt with the border crisis is by sending migrants on buses to sanctuary cities, like New York City. 

“The fact of the matter is that there are more people coming across the border every single day than there are migrants who are in Chicago or New York,” Abbott said in a statement. “This is not a Texas problem; this is a United States problem. It’s the responsibility of New York or Chicago or the entire country to deal with the problem caused by Joe Biden and his open border policies.”

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the press release added, the agency has apprehended over 371,000 illegal immigrants with more than 27,000 criminal arrests and 25,000 felony charges reported. And, Texas law enforcement has seized over 385 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

“Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border,” the press release said. “Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Joe Biden's open border policies.”

