Tipsheet

Transgender Athlete Barred From Competing in Women’s Basketball League

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 19, 2023 4:30 PM

A transgender basketball player in Australia was prohibited from joining a women’s semi-professional league. 

The athlete, Lexi Rodgers, reportedly applied to play for the Kilsyth Cobras, a women’s team, in the National Basketball League 1 South competition. Rodgers applied last year, according to Reuters

Afterwards, a three-person expert panel considered Rodgers’ application but reportedly determined him ineligible “to play elite level basketball.”

"BA assesses eligibility of prospective elite level transgender athletes on a 'case-by-case' basis, accounting for and balancing a range of factors," the governing body said in a statement. "The balance of inclusivity, fairness and the competitive nature of sport will always be a complex area to navigate, and we thank those involved who have maintained integrity and respect throughout the process."

On Instagram, Rodgers said that the sport “is one of the great loves of my life.”

“I sought a different outcome from Basketball Australia. I participated fully and in good faith with the process and eligibility criteria. Consistent with the views expressed by so many, I firmly believe I have a place as an athlete in women’s basketball,” Rodgers added.


Last month, World Athletics announced that going forward, it would exclude transgender athletes who have gone through male puberty from competing in women’s events. 

According to a press release from the organization, it “became apparent” that there was “little support” for the organization’s previous male-to-female trangender policy, “which required transgender athletes to maintain their testosterone levels below 2.5nmol/L for 24 months to be eligible to compete internationally in the female category.”

“In regard to transgender athletes, the Council has agreed to exclude male-to-female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female World Rankings competition from 31 March 2023,” the press release added. “In these circumstances, the Council decided to prioritise fairness and the integrity of the female competition before inclusion.”

Townhall has covered time and time again how biological male athletes who identify as transgender women have competed against females in sports and robbed them of opportunities. One example that pushed the issue to the forefront was Will “Lia” Thomas, a male swimmer who competed on the women’s swim team at the University of Pennsylvania last year. Thomas dominated the competition, and female athletes were required to share a locker room with him. At the NCAA championships, Thomas tied with Riley Gaines, a swimmer from the University of Kentucky, and the two tied. Thomas got to take the trophy home while Gaines left with nothing.

Last month, at least seven biological males who identify as transgender were celebrated throughout Women’s History Month. This included athletes, world leaders, and influencers masquerading as women.

Tags: TRANSGENDER TRANSGENDER SPORTS TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

