Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema Has a New Republican Challenger
The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke
Alvin Bragg Sues Jim Jordan to Block Congressional Oversight
NBC News Scrapes the Bottom of Conspiracy Theory Barrel With This Election Official...
Democrats Pick 2024 Convention City That Perfectly Illustrates Their Failures
Internal Emails Suggest Biden White House Was Involved in Mar-a-Lago Raid
Wounded Marine Shows John Kirby How Chaotic the Afghanistan Withdrawal Was
Newsom Flees California, the Dalai Lama's Tongue, and Mulvaney Madness
San Antonio Spurs Head Coach: The Second Amendment Is a 'Myth' and...
The Bud Light Debacle Was By Design But Is Not Going According to...
Why Brands Are Lining Up to Partner With Trans Activist Dylan Mulvaney
The Republican Senate Primary Race in Ohio Is About to Get Crowded
Biden Calls Texas Judge’s Abortion Pill Ruling ‘Completely Out of Bounds’
Gavin Newsom: I've Got Some Political Advice for This Ron DeSantis Character
Tipsheet

Democrat Rep Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 11, 2023 2:00 PM

On Tuesday, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA), 54, announced that she has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. 

Wexton shared the announcement on World Parkinson’s Day on Twitter.

“If there’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Parkinson’s disease sucks. Today, on World Parkinson’s Day, I’m here to tell you that I’ve come to learn this firsthand. And that’s because I’ve learned that I, too, have Parkinson’s, or what some people call PD for short,” Wexton said.“But I want you to know this: my head and my heart are 100% committed to serving the people of Virginia, and especially my constituents in the 10th Congressional District.”

Wexton assumed office representing Virginia’s 10th congressional district in 2019. She said in the video that in recent months, the disease has impacted her speech, noting that she speaks quicker than she used to. In addition, it has impacted her balance and the way she walks.

“What Parkinson’s is not is an untreatable disease, a cognitive impairment, or a death sentence. So please, you are welcome to empathize, but don’t feel sorry for me,” she said. “I’m working with my doctor on a treatment plan that addresses my symptoms. And I’ve been feeling good and staying strong. I’ve been focused on legislation, voting in Congress, traveling around my district, hosting constituent service events, and visiting with local businesses and schools – all just like normal.”

Recommended

The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke Katie Pavlich

“I’m not going to let Parkinson’s stop me from being me,” she continued. “I am confident that as I work with my doctor to get the treatment I need, I can continue being a working mom and an active member of our community.”

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, nearly 90,000 people are diagnosed with PD each year. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease behind Alzheimer’s.

In 2019, Democrat Rep. José Serrano (NY) announced simultaneously that he would retire from Congress and that he had Parkinson’s. 

“I’ve come to the realization that Parkinson’s will eventually take a toll and that I cannot predict its rate of advancement,” a statement shared with The New York Times said.

Tags: CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke Katie Pavlich
The Bud Light Debacle Was By Design But Is Not Going According to Plan Brad Slager
Democrats Pick 2024 Convention City That Perfectly Illustrates Their Failures Spencer Brown
Oh, So That's Why Bud Light Decided to Destroy Its Brand Katie Pavlich
Gavin Newsom: I've Got Some Political Advice for This Ron DeSantis Character Guy Benson
Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema Has a New Republican Challenger Katie Pavlich
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Numbers Are in on Bud Light's Decision to Go Woke Katie Pavlich