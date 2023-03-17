Leftists Try to Normalize Perversion, The Closet Conservatives, and Trump’s Tough Road to...
DOJ Is Investigating TikTok for Spying on Americans and Journalists
Dumbest Criminal Ever? How UK Cops Arrested a Suspect Behind a Fatal Stabbing
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Vladimir Putin
Joe Biden Paid Women Less Than Men for 35 Years
CNN’s Morning Hangover Continues
'Egregious' Violation of Privacy: Hunter Biden Files Countersuit Against Computer Repairma...
Gavin Newsom Is Dreaming If He Thinks This New Plan Will Help the...
Law Enforcement Agencies Are Preparing for Possible Trump Indictment
Trump's Makes His Return to Facebook: 'I'm Back!'
Iowa Lawmakers Pass Transgender ‘Bathroom Bill’
Biden Admin Promises to Make Transgender Therapy for Children 'Normal'
College Professor Claims That Organized Pantries Are ‘Racist and Sexist’
Could Chicago's Next Mayor Be Worse Than Lori Lightfoot?
Tipsheet

Biden Says He’s ‘Really Not Irish’ Cause He’s Sober and Doesn't Have Relatives 'in Jail'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  March 17, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Friday, President Joe Biden made disparaging jokes about his Irish heritage during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House, where he hosted Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. 

During the day, Biden attended the Friends of Ireland Luncheon with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). During the luncheon, Biden and McCarthy issued remarks. When Biden spoke, he quipped that he visited Ireland and saw family members. 

“There are so many, and they actually weren’t in jail,” Biden said.

Later in his remarks, Biden said he visited a pub that is owned by a member of his family. 

"I’m the only Irishman you’ve ever met though that’s never had a drink, so, I'm OK," he quipped. "I’m really not Irish."

Recommended

Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa

At one point, Biden thought it was breakfast time. 

“I hope we can turn this breakfast into more of an everyday relationship where we treat everyone in this Congress,” he said.

According to Fox News, in December, Biden said during a veteran’s town hall, “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.” Last St. Patrick’s Day, he reportedly made the same remark.The New York Post noted that Biden declined to host a joint press conference Friday with Varadkar.


Tags: PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa
College Professor Claims That Organized Pantries Are ‘Racist and Sexist’ Madeline Leesman
DOJ Is Investigating TikTok for Spying on Americans and Journalists Matt Vespa
Law Enforcement Agencies Are Preparing for Possible Trump Indictment Leah Barkoukis
Chicago Reporter Gives Lightfoot a Tongue-Lashing During City Council Meeting Leah Barkoukis
Biden Admin Promises to Make Transgender Therapy for Children 'Normal' Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Project Veritas Exposes What We've Suspected About the COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa