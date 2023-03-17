Biden Says He’s ‘Really Not Irish’ Cause He’s Sober and Doesn't Have Relatives 'in Jail'

On Friday, President Joe Biden made disparaging jokes about his Irish heritage during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the White House, where he hosted Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

During the day, Biden attended the Friends of Ireland Luncheon with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). During the luncheon, Biden and McCarthy issued remarks. When Biden spoke, he quipped that he visited Ireland and saw family members.

“There are so many, and they actually weren’t in jail,” Biden said.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!



‘I’m really not Irish because I’m sober…and I don’t have any relatives in jail…’ -Joe Biden at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon pic.twitter.com/v9gI8xYylo — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill8) March 17, 2023

Later in his remarks, Biden said he visited a pub that is owned by a member of his family.

"I’m the only Irishman you’ve ever met though that’s never had a drink, so, I'm OK," he quipped. "I’m really not Irish."

BIDEN: "I'm the only Irishman you've ever met though that's never had a drink" pic.twitter.com/80tDWlzlmG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2023

At one point, Biden thought it was breakfast time.

“I hope we can turn this breakfast into more of an everyday relationship where we treat everyone in this Congress,” he said.

Does Joe Biden think it's breakfast time? pic.twitter.com/AIBDauA4wq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2023

According to Fox News, in December, Biden said during a veteran’s town hall, “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.” Last St. Patrick’s Day, he reportedly made the same remark.The New York Post noted that Biden declined to host a joint press conference Friday with Varadkar.



