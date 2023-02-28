Pro-Life Doctors Banned From Annual Medical Education Conference

This week, the pro-abortion American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) banned the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNs (AAPLOG) from its medical education conference.

In a video posted on Twitter, AAPLOG CEO-Elect Christina Francis said that the organization was banned from the 2023 CREOG & APGO Annual Meeting conference after 15 years.

“This is a conference for physicians who are educating the next generation of OB-GYNs. We’ve exhibited at this conference for the last 15 years,” Francis said. “Just a few days ago, after already having traveled to this area, we were informed that our exhibit booth had been canceled by ACOG. Despite multiple requests for an explanation as to why, the only explanation we’ve received is a vague explanation that we disagree with ACOG, presumably on the issue of abortion.”

The theme of this year’s conference is “Building Bridges,” Francis added.

“They have no desire to build bridges with those of us who disagree even a little bit with them on their position on abortion,” she continued. “This is especially dangerous for medical students and residents as it normalizes intentional feticide as part of women’s healthcare.”

🚨PRO-LIFE DOCTORS SILENCED: AAPLOG was *banned* from attending the annual CREOG OB/GYN medical education conference this morning. Why? @acog_org is upset that we’re telling our patients how harmful abortion is. pic.twitter.com/gaImTwfEsm — AAPLOG (@aaplog) February 27, 2023

“ACOG obviously is afraid for students and residents and for their medical educators to be exposed to any other position on abortion other than their radical position,” she concluded before inviting the CEO of ACOG to a debate on the impacts of abortion on women’s health.

“I will meet her anytime, any place so that we can present both sides of this issue and allow not only the general public, but also the next generation of physicians to decide for themselves what the evidence supports,” she said.

According to Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, ACOG claims that “A human fetus does not have the capacity to experience pain until after at least 24–25 weeks” and that its “Guide to Language and Abortion” claims that terms like “baby” and “unborn child” are “biased” because it humanizes the unborn child. SBA noted that scientific evidence collected over time has shown that unborn babies can feel pain by the 15-week threshold, and sometimes earlier.

“The abortion industry wants a captive audience to spread misinformation and promote an ideology of abortion on demand and works to silence the majority who disagree. In every pregnancy there are two patients: a mother and her unborn baby. Abortion is not health care, it is an act of violence against them both with the intention of killing the child,” SBA President Marjorie Dannenfelser said.

Last year, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which gave women the right to abortion in 1973. Now, the decision is handed back to the states. Several states had trigger laws already in place meant to take effect in the event Roe was overturned. Other states enacted 15-week bans or “heartbeat” bans after the Court’s decision.

“ACOG is dramatically out of touch with the vast majority of its own members who love caring for women and babies and want no part in ending any patient’s life. One survey found that 86% of U.S. OB-GYNs did not want to carry out abortions,” Ingrid Skop, M.D., who is director of affairs at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, said. “Excluding pro-life obstetricians from this important educational conference is a transparent attempt by pro-abortion ACOG leaders to convince students and residents that they are alone if they oppose abortion, which is far from the truth.”