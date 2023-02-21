Youngkin Orders Department of Education to Review the College Board’s AP African American Studies Course

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) ordered the state’s Education Secretary to review the College Board’s “AP African American Studies” course, becoming the fourth state to do so.

"After numerous reports about draft course content, the governor asked the Education Secretariat to review the College Board’s proposed AP African American Studies course as it pertains to Executive Order 1,” a spokesperson for Youngkin’s office said in a statement.

Executive Order 1 prohibits divisive concepts, like Critical Race Theory (CRT), from being taught in Virginia schools. The order was signed shortly after Youngkin entered office.

According to Fox News, the Advanced Placement course covers a variety of topics pertaining to black history. A revised version released this month removed the lessons on the Black Lives Matter movement and topics derived from books that teach CRT.

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rejected the new proposed AP African American studies course. His administration held open the possibility of approval of the course if changes were made, which Guy covered. DeSantis’ office later said that the College Board would revise the curriculum.

"We are glad the College Board has recognized that the originally submitted course curriculum is problematic, and we are encouraged to see the College Board express a willingness to amend,” Florida Department of Education (FDOE) Communications Director Alex Lanfranconi said, which Townhall covered.

“AP courses are standardized nationwide, and as a result of Florida’s strong stance against identity politics and indoctrination, students across the country will consequentially have access to an historically accurate, unbiased course,” Lanfranconi continued. "As Governor DeSantis said, African American History is American History, and we will not allow any organization to use an academic course as a gateway for indoctrination and a political agenda.”

Shortly after, the College Board denied that DeSantis’ decision played a role in the revision of the course.

Other states to review the course include Arkansas, Mississippi and North Dakota.

"I would invite the review and I would invite everyone to participate in the review," Associate Professor Greg Carr of Howard University's Afro-American Studies told WUSA9. Carr reportedly contributed to the course framework.

"We all don't agree, but this is a very inclusive course and course framework that allows the flexibility for all of us to come to the table of any racial or cultural background and discuss what it means to be a person of African descent in the world and U.S.,” Carr added.