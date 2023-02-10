All-Democrat Hispanic Caucus Down to Zero Staff Members: Report

The all-Democrat Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) has no political staffers on its active payroll after Chairwoman Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (CA) fired its executive director this week.

According to The Hill, Executive Director Jacky Usyk was fired shortly after several CHC staffers left the organization. And her firing came about one month after Usyk was hired.

“Jacky is no longer with the CHC. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We do not comment on internal confidential personnel matters,” Barragán told The Hill.

A Democrat strategist familiar with the situation told the Hill that “this debacle unfolding at the CHC doesn’t bode well for the Caucus and for Congresswoman Barragán, who fired a well-liked staffer a month into the start of the new Congress.”

Reportedly, Barragán’s time in office has been “marred with irregularly high staff turnover in her personal office.”

According to CBS News, some members of the CHC are now considering removing Barragán as the leader:

Usyk's departure was the final straw for some CHC members worried that the turnover leaves the caucus rudderless at a time when a Republican-led House is diving into issues including immigration and education — key concerns for voters in the predominantly Latino districts represented by caucus members. "At this point George Santos has more people working for him than Nanette," one CHC member commented.

In October, Townhall exclusively learned that then-Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) was prevented from joining the CHC. As I covered, Flores was the first Mexican-born female to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"As the first Mexican-born Congresswoman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, I thought joining the Congressional Hispanic Caucus would be a constructive way to build bridges and work in a bipartisan manner on behalf of our constituents. I was wrong. This denial once again proves a bias towards conservative Latinas that don’t fit their narrative or ideology," Flores told Townhall.