California City Launches Guaranteed Income Program for Transgender Residents
McConnell Has a Curious Remark About Biden After Being Again Selected as GOP...
Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker Blows Up (Again) While Receiving His Sentence
The Biden Administration's Desperate Attempt to Save Its Student Loan Bailout Program
Accentuating Some Positives
Kari Lake Gives an Update on Voter Disenfranchisement in Arizona
What's Going to Happen in Georgia's Senate Runoff?
Ron Klain Is Still Tweeting About Gas Prices
Pro-Abortion Groups Celebrate Black Genocide in Georgia
Dem Senator Doubles Down on Threat Against Musk
WaPo Has an Update About the Mar-a-Lago Raid That Doesn't Fit the Narrative
Here's Why There Could Be an Audit of the Senate GOP's Campaign Arm
Mike Pence: A Man of Integrity
Time to Reject the ‘Savior’ Class
Some Humble Advice for Donald Trump
Tipsheet

California City Launches Guaranteed Income Program for Transgender Residents

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  November 17, 2022 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

This week, San Francisco launched a guaranteed income program for transgender residents to receive payments each month for up to 18 months. 

Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday that the Guaranteed Income for Trans People (GIFT) Program will provide transgender people with $1,200 for a year and a half.

"We know that our trans communities experience much higher rates of poverty and discrimination, so this program will target support to lift individuals in this community up,” Breed said in a statement. “We will keep building on programs like this to provide those in the greatest need with the financial resources and services to help them thrive.”

According to the GIFT website, the City will prioritize transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming people of color who are homeless, or living with a disability or chronic illness, or an illegal alien, and apply for the program.

Applicants must also be at least 18 years of age, not be receiving more than $600 per month in income, reside in the City and County of San Francisco and be willing and able to complete a survey every three months.

"GIFT is one of several programs the City is developing, implementing, and evaluating to identify how to best support San Francisco residents and promote economic stability and recovery,” the City of San Francisco said in a statement.

The program will also provide the transgender guaranteed income recipients with “wrap-around” direct services, such as transgender medical and mental health care, case management and financial coaching, according to ABC 7

Pau Crego with the San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives told ABC 7 that in 2015, 33 percent of California’s transgender residents were living in poverty.

In June, Breed announced that the City would spend $6.5 million to end homelessness for transgender people. According to Breed’s office, this demographic of residents was 18 times more likely to experience homeless compared to the general population. 

Shortly after, Townhall covered how San Francisco began to recognize “Transgender History Month, prompting other cities in the Golden State to do the same.

In March, the Palm Springs City Council approved a proposal to give universal basic income to transgender and nonbinary residents. The proposed policy would allow these residents to receive up to $900 per month with no strings attached, which Townhall also covered.

Tags: CALIFORNIA TRANSGENDER WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kari Lake Gives an Update on Voter Disenfranchisement in Arizona Katie Pavlich
OK, Who Is Getting Fired? Kurt Schlichter
Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker Blows Up (Again) While Receiving His Sentence Julio Rosas
WaPo Has an Update About the Mar-a-Lago Raid That Doesn't Fit the Narrative Leah Barkoukis
Let the Blame Games Begin? Victor Davis Hanson
The Leech Dismount Ann Coulter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Kari Lake Gives an Update on Voter Disenfranchisement in Arizona Katie Pavlich