10-Year-Old Praised as Youngest Trans Model to Walk New York Fashion Week

Noella McMaher, a 10-year-old biological male, is being praised at the youngest transgender model to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week.

Reportedly, McMaher began “social transitioning” at age four and “legally transitioned,” including a name change, at age seven.

McMaher’s parents told Metro.co.uk that their child was “once a troubled toddler who often threw tantrums and refused to wear the clothes her parents tried to put her in.” At age four, McMaher’s parents took their child to therapy “and declared she was a girl.”

“Even when she was two, she said she’s not a little boy,” Dee McMaher, Noella’s parent, told the outlet. “I should have known earlier as she hated anything masculine so I brought her to a gender clinic.”

“She blossomed as soon as we realized and allowed her to finally be herself,” Dee McMaher added.

Noella McMaher will walk the runway at New York Fashion Week a second time next month and then will go to France to walk at Paris Fashion Week, according to a recent Instagram post.

In February, Forbes wrote a piece about Noella’s experience as a trans child model. That month, Noella McMaher modeled clothes from a brand called Trans* Clothing Company created by Mel Atkinson at New York Fashion Week.

“My spouse and I are also transgender,” Dee McMaher told Forbes in the interview. “Noella transitioned way before we did. She is the most self-assured person I know. I tell her all the time I want to be like her when I grow up.”

10 yr old trans model in NYC



Genuine question: who’s the parent here? How could you exploit your mentally vulnerable child for fame they may not even want



Not just kids that cross dress, all of them. Entertainment exploitation of minors is a real issue pic.twitter.com/F7Tscconjj — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) August 23, 2022

Dee McMaher told Forbes in the interview that Noella’s brother is not transgender.

“My son sat us down and told us he is a boy and is staying a boy,” Dee McMaher told Forbes

In May, Townhall covered how a 23-year-old woman told Fox News television host Tucker Carlson that she regretted transitioning to become a man when she was a teenager.

The young woman, Helena Kerschner, told Carlson that went to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Chicago after she turned 18 to obtain “gender-affirming” care. A nurse practitioner at the clinic wrote Kerschner a prescription for testosterone during her first visit. Kerschner never saw a doctor.

Kerschner’s interview came shortly after the Biden administration agencies released guidance on “Transgender Day of Visibility” that promoted this type of health care for minors, which Townhall covered. She noted how the Biden administration claims that there are “gender-affirming” steps that are “reversible.”

“I’m just really concerned for younger girls and boys, like I once was, being led down this path and being hurt by it,” Kerschner said.