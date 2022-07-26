Judge Allows South Carolina’s 6-Week Abortion Ban to Continue

A six-week abortion ban in South Carolina can continue to remain in effect after a judge denied a request from abortion providers to block it amid a legal challenge.

Similar to lawsuits filed in other states, such as Wyoming and Mississippi, the plaintiffs argue that the six-week law protecting the unborn violates the state’s constitution. Townhall covered this month how a similar law in Georgia took effect immediately after a court ruling.

The Associated Press noted that Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and other abortion advocates asked a judge for an injunction while the lawsuit moves through the courts.

On Twitter, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic wrote that it was in state’s capital to ask a judge to block the pro-life law.

“We have long vowed to do everything in our power to protect abortion access for our patients,” the organization wrote.

Today we're in state court in Columbia with @PPFA to once again ask a judge to block SC's harmful ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks of pregnancy.



We have long vowed to do everything in our power to protect abortion access for our patients, and today we continue that fight. — Planned Parenthood South Atlantic (@PPSouthAtlantic) July 26, 2022

The “heartbeat” bill was signed into law by pro-life Republican Gov. Henry McMaster in February.

"If there's not a right to life, then what rights is there?" McMaster said before signing the bill. "What rights exists, if not the elementary, fundamental, profound right to life?"

The day the bill was signed into law, pro-abortion advocates had a lawsuit filed to block it.

"The Attorney General’s office has already been named by plaintiffs in a legal action to block this law from taking effect," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Republican, said in an emailed statement to USA Today the day of the bill signing. "My office will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life."