Poll Shows Abortion Bans Influence Where Young Americans Choose to Live

A new Generation Lab/Axios poll found that the majority of young men and women say that states’ individual laws on abortion will impact where they choose to live.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, several states, including Texas, Mississippi and Louisiana, implemented laws protecting the rights of the unborn. The poll claims that this impacts where Americans ages 18-29 are willing to attend college, relocate for work and start a family.

By the numbers, 58 percent of young men and women combined said a state’s abortion laws would influence their decision on where to live “somewhat” or “a lot.” Predictably, Democrats were twice as likely as Republicans to say this, at 67 percent to 36 percent, respectively. The 58 percent figure accounts for 62 percent of women and 53 percent of men.

The survey found that 29 percent of young women and 24 percent of young men said that abortion restrictions could make them more selective about their sexual partners. Thirty-two percent of women and 23 percent of men said it would make them more selective of how often they have sex. Half of male respondents said they would be “very” or “likely” to take oral contraceptives if they become available and get FDA approval.

"The fact that people are going to change where they live based on something like this tells you how important they think it is," said Generation Lab founder Cyrus Beschloss. The poll was conducted from July 6 to July 11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points. It surveyed 843 individuals.

The day after Roe fell , the New York Post reported that pro-abortion protestors showed support for a sex strike.

“If you’re a man who won’t get a vasectomy, even though it’s reversible, and you’re not out in the streets fighting for my rights, you do not deserve to have sex with me,” Brianna Campbell, a 24-year-old, told The Post.

Caroline Healey, a 22-year-old, told The Post that it’s “absolutely valid for us to be withholding the Holy Grail that men seem to think is important.”

“Why shouldn’t we withhold it if we’re always worried that they’re not going put a condom on, that they’re going take one off after we ask them to?” she added. “If we can’t safely go out and have sex and know that we will have a choice after that, then why should we be expected to?”

Maya Demri, a sexual assault survivor, told The Post that she supports the sex strike.

“If this world thinks that they can oppress women forever, then we close our legs.”