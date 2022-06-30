Chelsea Handler Says Alma Mater Won’t Induct Her Into Hall of Fame Because She Talks About Her Abortions

Hollywood leftist Chelsea Handler joined the chorus of celebrities losing it over the overturn of Roe v. Wade last Friday. In 1973, Roe gave Americans a “constitutional” right to abortion in all 50 states. Now, states can make their own laws around the issue.

Subbing in for Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show, Handler said this week that her high school has shunned her from its Hall of Fame due to the fact that she’s been open about having abortions.

Three, to be exact, while in high school.

“Last night I mentioned that I had three abortions in high school and do you know what men on the Internet had to say about that? I don’t, ‘cause I don’t give a f**k,” Handler opened. The audience erupted in cheers and applause.

“But my old high school does,” she continued. “I recently found out my high school in New Jersey – Livingston High School – is refusing to induct me into their alumni Hall of Fame. Jason Alexander and Chris Christie made it, but not me. Apparently, the school is upset about how much I talk about my abortions.” The crowd then laughed on cue.

Alexander starred in several films and television shows, including “Seinfeld,” “Pretty Woman” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Christie served as Governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018.

Handler then urged the crowd and viewers to donate to abortion giant Planned Parenthood and vote for pro-abortion politicians. After, Handler urged viewers to get her former high school’s attention and help get her inducted into the Hall of Fame.

.@ChelseaHandler’s high school won’t induct her into their alumni Hall of Fame… #Hall4Handler pic.twitter.com/36YLhO4l4S — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 29, 2022

Townhall reported this week how countless celebrities flew off the handle following the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe. Many artists at the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom used their stage time to share their thoughts on the issue.

Pop singer Lorde, from New Zealand, delivered a pro-abortion speech during her Glastonbury set that concluded with "f**k the Supreme Court."

Singer and musician Phoebe Bridgers also stated, "f**k the Supreme Court," during her set.

"Are there any Americans here? Who wants to say f**k the Supreme Court on three?" she shouted at the audience. "F**k that s**t. F**k America. Like, f**k you," she said.

Megan Pete, better known as "Megan Thee Stallion," a Texas native, said she wanted to "take a second to call out these stupid a** men" who are restricting abortion. Only thing is that a Supreme Court of all men decided Roe and that a Court with three women overturned it.