Pro-Abortion Lawmakers Urge Google to ‘Fix’ Search Results that Direct Women to Pro-Life Clinics

Several pro-abortion Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Google urging the company to give “accurate” search results pertaining to abortion procedures. The lawmakers specifically ask the search platform to direct women to abortion clinics instead of pro-life crisis pregnancy centers.

The letter, led by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), was signed by 14 senators and seven representatives.

NEW: @RepSlotkin and I are leading a group of lawmakers to push on the Google CEO to crack down on manipulative search results that lead to scammy “crisis pregnancy centers.”



It’s time for them to limit or label results and ads that lead to fake abortion clinics. pic.twitter.com/LlkTueI2QP — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 17, 2022

In the letter, the pro-abortion lawmakers refer to crisis pregnancy centers as “fake clinics.” It cites a study conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, “a U.S.-based nonprofit that fights online hate and misinformation.”

The study claimed that 11 percent of Google search results for “abortion clinic near me” and “abortion pill” in states with pro-life “trigger laws” lead users to crisis pregnancy centers rather than abortion clinics.

“Directing women towards fake clinics that traffic in misinformation and don’t provide comprehensive health services is dangerous to women’s health and undermines the integrity of Google’s search results,” the lawmakers wrote.

Furthermore, the lawmakers added that 37 percent of Google Maps search results were for “anti-abortion fake clinics.”

The lawmakers top it off with a series of questions for Google higher-ups to address regarding the “disturbing” search results leading women to pro-life pregnancy centers.

Given this disturbing research, we would appreciate answers to the following questions: What steps will Google take to limit the appearance of anti-abortion fake clinics or so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ in Google search results, Google Ads, and on Google Maps when users search for “abortion clinic,” “abortion pill,” or similar terms? If Google will not take action to prevent anti-abortion fake clinics from appearing in search results, will Google add user-friendly disclaimers that clearly indicate whether or not a search result does or does not provide abortions? What additional steps will Google take to ensure that users are recieving accurate information when they search for health care services like abortion on Google Search and Google Maps when users search for “abortion clinic,” “abortion pill,” or similar terms? We urge you to take action to rectify these issues and help ensure women seeking health care services are directed to the basic information they request.

In addition to Warner and Slotkin, the other pro-abortion lawmakers who signed the letter are Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Sen. John Hichenlooper (D-CO, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT), Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR).

Late last year, Townhall covered how pro-life Senators sent a letter to Google demanding that the platform reinstate advertisements from a pro-life organization that promote abortion pill reversal.

“Google’s pro-life censorship is out of step with the science and reflects an unacceptable bias against pro-life views,” the letter reads. “Google’s double standard on abortion is disingenuous and an egregious abuse of its enormous market power to protect the billion-dollar abortion industry.”