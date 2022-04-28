Romney Rips Biden for Considering Student Loan Forgiveness

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney slammed President Joe Biden after reports broke this week that he is considering student loan forgiveness in the coming months.

In a tweet, Romney pointed out that things aren’t looking good for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections and called touting student loan forgiveness a “bribe.”

“What could possibly go wrong?” he added.

Desperate polls call for desperate measures: Dems consider forgiving trillions in student loans. Other bribe suggestions: Forgive auto loans? Forgive credit card debt? Forgive mortgages? And put a wealth tax on the super-rich to pay for it all. What could possibly go wrong? — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 27, 2022

This month, Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer said that Biden and his advisers are closer “than ever before” to cancel student debt. Student loans have been paused since the onset of the pandemic and have been extended through August this year.

“I have talked personally to the president on this issue a whole bunch of times,” Schumer told the State of Student Debt Summit this month. “I have told him that this is more important than just about anything else that he can do on his own.”

He added that “the White House seems more open to it than ever before.”

GOP Sen. Tom Cotton (AR) said earlier this month that Biden’s student loan payment pause is an “insult” to Americans who pay their debts.

"This reckless move puts taxpayers on the hook for billions," he wrote in a tweet after the pause was extended til August.