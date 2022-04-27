DOJ Sues Indiana Town for Allegedly Revoking Police Officer’s Job Over HIV Status

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Monday that it filed a lawsuit against the town of Clarksville, Indiana, for violating Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Allegedly, the town’s police department unlawfully revoked a job offer from a law enforcement officer based on his HIV diagnosis.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, claims that the officer was working for the town’s police department as a volunteer reserve officer for more than a year and was “fully qualified,” according to a press release from the DOJ.

“Every day, we depend on law enforcement officers who put themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe,” U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers for the Southern District of Indiana said in a published statement. “Those who are qualified and seek to serve their communities should not be subjected to unlawful discrimination. Individuals living with HIV are entitled to the full protection of our anti-discrimination laws.”

The case is being handled by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Title I of the ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against qualified individuals on the basis of disability. Discrimination includes withdrawing a job offer to a qualified individual based on unsupported and stereotypical views of the applicant’s disability,” the press release noted.

In a statement to The Hill, Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said that the town “has been aware of the complaint and has been working with the DOJ to resolve the matter.”

“Despite the recently filed lawsuit, the Town of Clarksville will continue to work to find an amicable solution to the complaint,” he said, he added that town officials would not comment further due to pending litigation.