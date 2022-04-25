Trump Has Some Harsh Words for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New Interview

In an interview that will air Monday, former President Trump said that Queen Elizabeth II should strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their royal titles and said that he’s never been a fan of Markle.

Trump made the remarks in an upcoming interview with British host Piers Morgan for his program “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” In a clip of the interview published by The Sun on Sunday, Morgan pressed Trump on his thoughts on Harry and Meghan, as well as the Queen’s response to the couple quitting their royal duties and moving to California.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan. I’m not a fan. And I wasn’t right from the beginning,” Trump told Morgan. “I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose.”

“Do you think that it will end?” Morgan asked.

“I do. I’ve been a very good predictor as you know, I’ve predicted almost everything,” Trump answered. “It’ll end, and it’ll end bad. And I wonder if Harry’s gonna go back on hands and knees and say ‘please’ – you know, I think Harry has been led down a path –”

“If you were the Queen, is it of the stage now, would you remove their royal titles?” Morgan pressed.

“I would,” Trump said. “The only thing I disagree with the Queen on, probably one of the only things ever, is that I think she should have said ‘if that’s your choice, fine, but you no longer have titles. You no longer have – and frankly, don’t come around,’” Trump said. He added that Harry has been “disrespectful” and an “embarrassment” to the country.

A year ago, Morgan left Good Morning Britain following comments he made about Markle after she and Harry appeared in an explosive sit-down interview with Oprah. Morgan said he didn’t believe a word of what Markle said about her mental health in the interview.

Shortly after Morgan left the program, he tweeted a picture of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and wrote that “freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on” and that he will now “spend more time with my opinions.”