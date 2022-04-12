New Poll Shows If Americans View the Pandemic As a Crisis

In recent months, several cities have rescinded mask mandates and proof-of-vaccination mandates to enter indoor businesses as COVID-19 cases declined. A new poll this week shows how Americans’ attitudes toward the pandemic have changed and whether they still view it as a crisis.

According to a new poll released Tuesday by Axios/Ipsos, less than one in 10 Americans now describes the COVID-19 pandemic as a “crisis.” About three in four respondents described it as a “manageable problem” and one in six said it’s “no problem at all.”