Student Loans

White House Expected to Extend Federal Student Loan Repayment Pause Until August

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Apr 06, 2022 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
White House Expected to Extend Federal Student Loan Repayment Pause Until August

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The Biden administration is expected to announce an extension on Wednesday of the federal student loan payment pause until August of this year. According to CBS, a White House administration official familiar with the decision-making confirmed the news. Currently, the payment pause was scheduled to end next month.

Since March 2020, around the start of the coronavirus pandemic, federal student loan payments have been paused for approximately 43 million Americans who owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt held by the federal government, according to the Associated Press. In addition, the AP noted that more than 7 million borrowers are at least 270 days behind on payments. 

“Borrowers will not be asked to make payments until after Aug. 31, and interest rates are expected to remain at 0% during that period,” AP noted.

The Biden administration has already extended the pause several times. In December, the student loan repayment pause was extended to May 1. Reports that the administration would extend the pause until August was first reported Tuesday by Bloomberg. 

Several Democratic Senators, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA) and Sen. Patty Murray (WA) has pushed President Biden to extend federal student loan repayments. 

"It is ruining lives and holding people back," Murray wrote in a statement last month. "Borrowers are struggling with rising costs, struggling to get their feet back under them after public health and economic crises, and struggling with a broken student loan system — and all this is felt especially hard by borrowers of color."

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), said on Twitter that the pause “makes a real difference for students & their families.”

Republican Sen. Tom Cotton (AR) said that “Biden’s perpetual student loan payments moratorium is an insult to every American who responsibly paid debts.

“This reckless move puts taxpayers on the hook for billions.”

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Why the Washington Post's Op-ed About a Media 'Reckoning' Over Hunter Biden's Laptop Is Laughable
Matt Vespa
GOP Rep Says People Should Hit a Certain Age Before Making ‘Life-Altering’ Decisions About Gender Identity
Madeline Leesman
Moderate GOP Rep. Fred Upton Announces Retirement
Landon Mion
Twitter Announces Platform Will Test an Edit Feature
Landon Mion
Obama's Advice for Democrats Worried About the Midterm Elections? Tell Their 'Story'
Landon Mion
Ohio House Introduces Florida-Style Parental Rights Bill
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular