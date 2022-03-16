One Major Company Will Cover Travel Expenses for Employees Seeking an Abortion

American multinational investment bank Citigroup Inc., known as Citi, will reportedly cover travel expenses for U.S.-based employees seeking an abortion.

“In response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S., beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources,” Citi wrote in a filing for its shareholders meetings scheduled April 26.

Axios reported that the policy will cover travel expenses, including airfare and lodging, for staff who travel out-of-state to obtain an abortion. This comes as several states enact laws restricting access to abortion and as the Supreme Court weighs a case that could overturn the precedents set by Roe v. Wade.

‘The move [Citi’s policy] comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) signed legislation last year that banned abortion after six weeks, making it one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S.,” Axios noted. As I covered, Idaho lawmakers passed legislation this week mirroring the law in their state. The bill is headed to Republican Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

As Townhall covered, Texas’ six-week abortion law, which took effect Sept. 1, was challenged at the Supreme Court late last year. The law outlaws abortions after fetal heartbeat detection and allows private citizens to pursue legal action against anyone who provides an illegal abortion or aids a woman seeking an illegal abortion. The Supreme Court sent the case back to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

After S.B. 8 became law of the land in Texas, Axios noted that rideshare companies Lyft and Uber said they would cover all the legal fees for drivers sued under the Texas law for transporting women to an abortion. Additionally, the CEO of Match Group announced that she was creating a fund for employees based in Texas that will "help cover the additional costs incurred" if they needed to seek an abortion outside the state.