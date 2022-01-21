Pennsylvania School District Apologizes After Teacher Caught Taping Mask On a Student

A school district in Pennsylvania apologized Thursday after a photo of a teacher taping a mask on a student circulated social media this week.

MASKING MADNESS: Middle School Teacher Caught Taping Mask to Child’s Face https://t.co/uyqJyikrJ7 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 19, 2022

In a statement, North Penn School District said that the image “does not represent” the values of the school district and that the teacher’s actions were “entirely inappropriate and unacceptable.”

“An image taken in one of our classrooms last week and circulating on social media does not represent the universal values that the North Penn School District strives to instill in both our students and staff. After an immediate investigation, it was determined that while the incident was isolated and no malice was intended, the actions of the teacher were entirely inappropriate and unacceptable, no matter the context. We understand that the act of taping a mask to a student’s face is concerning to many and apologize that it occurred. The matter is serious and it is being addressed with the employee. However, all personnel and student matters are confidential and no further information can be provided.”

In the statement, the school did not specify if the teacher would face disciplinary action for taping a mask to a student.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the photo was originally posted on the “North Penn Stronger Together” Facebook page. The page was named after a group of Republican school board candidates who lost election to the board in November.

The Hill noted that the mother of the student in the photo issued a statement saying she intended for the image to be shared only in a private group and “in no circumstances” shared publicly.

In a statement shared with North Penn Now, the mother, who is not named, said that “certain individuals” took the matter into their own hands and made the issue widely known. The photo was then reposted on Sean Hannity’s website.

“This situation has taken on a life of its own,” the mother wrote in her statement. “What has since transpired is like a scene from my worst nightmare.”