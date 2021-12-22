covid-19

'The View' Co-host Loses It Over Unvaccinated People: 'I Don't Want to See You'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
 @madelineleesman
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision via AP

On Monday, “The View” co-host Ana Navarro-Cardenas stated on Twitter that she does not want to “see,” “talk,” “work,” “socialize,” or even “know” people who are unvaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus. 

Navarro-Cardenas’ outburst came when she posted a picture of a candle, from the business That Gay Guy Candle Co., called “if you’re unvaccinated get the f*** out of my house.”

“I [love] [That Gay Guy Candle Co.’s] products,” she wrote. “Unless you have a LEGITIMATE medical reason, if you’re not vaccinated, I don’t want to see you, talk to you, work w/you, socialize w/you or know you. It’s enough. Your ‘personal freedom’ is holding the rest of us hostage. It’s selfish and stupid.”

Perhaps the reason why Navarro-Cardenas loves the company is because they also sell a candle titled “Ana Navarro-Cardenas is Speaking.” 

Other products sold by That Gay Guy Candle Co. include candles called “I Love Jen Psaki” and “F*** Ron DeSantis.” The latter is one of many candles that names a GOP politician with that message. 

In a separate tweet this week, Navarro-Cardenas said getting the vaccine is “about life as we know it” and said those not getting it are doing it for “political theatre.”

In September, Navarro-Cardenas and co-host Sunny Hostin were pulled from “The View” mid-show after testing positive for COVID-19. That day, the panel were scheduled to interview Vice President Kamala Harris. The hosts' positive tests turned out to be inaccurate.

