'The View' Co-host Loses It Over Unvaccinated People: 'I Don't Want to See You'

On Monday, “The View” co-host Ana Navarro-Cardenas stated on Twitter that she does not want to “see,” “talk,” “work,” “socialize,” or even “know” people who are unvaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus.

Navarro-Cardenas’ outburst came when she posted a picture of a candle, from the business That Gay Guy Candle Co., called “if you’re unvaccinated get the f*** out of my house.”

“I [love] [That Gay Guy Candle Co.’s] products,” she wrote. “Unless you have a LEGITIMATE medical reason, if you’re not vaccinated, I don’t want to see you, talk to you, work w/you, socialize w/you or know you. It’s enough. Your ‘personal freedom’ is holding the rest of us hostage. It’s selfish and stupid.”

I ?? @gayguycandleco’s products.



Unless you have a LEGITIMATE medical reason, if you’re not vaccinated, I don’t want to see you, talk to you, work w/you, socialize w/you or know you. It’s enough. Your “personal freedom” is holding the rest of us hostage. It’s selfish and stupid. pic.twitter.com/GLLZijtyvX — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 20, 2021

Perhaps the reason why Navarro-Cardenas loves the company is because they also sell a candle titled “Ana Navarro-Cardenas is Speaking.”

Other products sold by That Gay Guy Candle Co. include candles called “I Love Jen Psaki” and “F*** Ron DeSantis.” The latter is one of many candles that names a GOP politician with that message.

In a separate tweet this week, Navarro-Cardenas said getting the vaccine is “about life as we know it” and said those not getting it are doing it for “political theatre.”

This is not about politics or Party. It’s about life and death, sickness or health. It’s about life as we know it.



Covid’s back with a vengeance. Shame on those standing in the way of mandates for political theater. They need to stop the bullshit.



People, please get vaccinated. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 19, 2021

In September, Navarro-Cardenas and co-host Sunny Hostin were pulled from “The View” mid-show after testing positive for COVID-19. That day, the panel were scheduled to interview Vice President Kamala Harris. The hosts' positive tests turned out to be inaccurate.